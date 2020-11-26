X of Swords: Who Lived and Who Died in the Crossover?

Full spoilers for X of Swords (including this week's issues!) follow. X of Swords is officially over and the twenty two chapter event from Marvel Comics resulted in a few deaths. Given that a deadly tournament was billed as such but actually ended up becoming a little bit more of a dream-logic like competition, but some still didn't walk away from the event. In the end, not nearly as many died on the battlefield in Otherworld as we might have thought considering the betting line for the event painted a grim picture. We've collected the list of confirmed deaths, missing in action, and the surprisingly still alive below! In his review of the final issue of the event, our critic Jamie Lovett gave X of Swords: Destruction #1 a 4 out of 5, writing: "For a series that began feeling like a structural homage to another genre, it is interesting to see "X of Swords" end with its heroes refusing to play by rigged rules forced upon them. It works in lockstep with the greater themes of the X-Men line since "Dawn of X" began. The mutants finally have what they've always dreamed of, and they're not going to lose it by allowing anyone else to subjugate them with arbitrary boundaries. X of Swords: Destruction is all about the mutants of Krakoa rewriting rules to save those they love. It's hard to imagine a more fitting end to an X-Men epic at this grandiose scale."

Apocalypse (Alive) Though the stage was set for Apocalypse to potentially die as he and his wife Genesis/Annihilation were the final round of the tournament, the mutant yet lives. There is a major development for him however as he was part of a prisoner exchange between Krakoa and Arakoa, walking off to Amenth to live with his wife. He left Cyclops with a message for Professor X and Magneto, saying he would see them again one day.

Genesis (Alive) Apocalypse's wife survives the end of the story and is reunited with her lover once again, though now she's without the helm of Annihilation and is seemingly going by her original name.

Betsy Braddock (presumed dead) As readers may recall, Betsy was the first victim of the X of Swords tournament. Beaten by Isca the Unbeaten (not fair), Betsy shattered into pieces on the ground, like a stained glass picture. The final issue of X of Swords however sees Queen Saturnyne reassemble her pieces and then re-form the Captain Britain Corps. Despite doing this, Betsy is not seen or heard from, and is latest listed as "Missing" from the Corps. roster. It's unclear when she'll be back, but it seems likely to happen at some point. (Photo: MARVEL)

Cable (Alive) Though his fight in Cable #6 left him worse for wear, and he's seen on death's door in X of Swords: Destruction #1, he manages to make it out of the series all in one piece.

Cypher (Alive) Despite having the worst possible odds for survival in the official betting line for the X of Swords tournament (5000 to 1), Cypher manages to exit the event unharmed. The major update for him however is that he's newly married and his bride, Bei the Blood Moon, joins him on Krakoa and will stay with him and the X-Men (despite being unable to communicate with anyone).

Death (Alive) Though presumed dead after his fight with Storm in the Otherworld realm of Sevalith, a place populated by "blood-drinking socialites," Death is actually alive. Not only is he alive but the final pages of X of Swords: Destruction reveals that he's still kicking in Sevalith and perhaps even ruling it. (Photo: MARVEL)

Gorgon (confirmed dead) Gorgon perished in Cable #6, dying at the hand of The White Sword and making him the only confirmed member of the Krakoan champions to die during the tournament. It's assumed that his dying in Otherworld will result in him being dead forever, as the resurrection process is corrupted by dying on the other side of the gate; however, a final page in X of Swords: Destruction #1 about the whereabouts of the swords of Krakoa hints he could return. For Grasscutter and Godkiller, the excerpt reads: "The twin blades of the mutant captain, Gorgon, were carried home to Krakoa where they wait for their master to claim them. After a corrupted resurrection, will he reclaim them, or reject them?" Guess he's coming back!

The Hellions (Dead, most capable of being resurrected) The pages of Hellions revealed a betrayal of the group by Mister Sinister. Even though most of the X-Men arrive through a Magik portal and take to the fight in Otherworld, none of these are seen as Resurrection protocols remain on hold. The good news is that most of them died on the Krakoa side of the gates, meaning they can be revived....eventually.

Pyro (Probably alive?) Though his status isn't confirmed, an image of Pyro utterly pounded to a pulp by Isca the Unbeaten is seen. It seems like he's still alive since his death isn't specifically spotlighted thought. (Photo: MARVEL)

Solem (Likely alive) Solem hasn't really been seen since the middle part of the tournament, and the final issue puts a question mark over his face in the opening page. The final pages however, on the status of the swords, notes that the Muramasa blade he has is still in his possession and that its twin (which Wolverine possesses) "will not long be apart" from each other. When Solem was first introduced he was presented as a new villain for Wolverine, so the pair will no doubt cross paths again and he could become a regular antagonist to Weapon X.

Summoner (confirmed dead) As outlined previously, Summoner was killed by Wolverine in a "fight to the death" (which in a real Calvin-ball move, awarded a point to Arakko following Summoner's demise). So the primary Summoner is dead, other Summoners are seen in the final battle in X of Swords: Destruction #1, though they're mostly killed by the Vescora alien race.