Kevin Feige on ‘Young Avengers’ Coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might be planting seeds for a Young Avengers future according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

With characters from the Young Avengers roster as its known by Marvel Comics fans growing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the characters will serve a key role in the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp as Cassie Lang’s screen time expands. Feige was asked directly if this, combined with the Cloak & Dagger characters and The Runaways roster on the small screen, is a sign of a Young Avengers team forming.

“Well…sure,” Feige said. “And both of those you just mentioned we talked about for a long time and they went over to be successful TV shows,” Feige told Heroic Hollywood. “We’ve always been fans of Power Pack and figuring that out. And yes. So…where and when we would see the evolution of that? I don’t know. And certainly – taking our cue from the comics as we always do – that’s why we wanted Cassie, a very young Cassie in this movie, to be inspired by her father. Just planting seeds.”

Still, Feige has big plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe which he hopes will continue to expand for the next ten years. To help that cause, newer characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel will be leading the charge.

“All of the things you’ve seen throughout Phases 1 and 2 and now through much of 3, the new characters always are important going forward in driving, shaping the future of the MCU,” Feige told ComicBook.com. “I think it would be amazing, another 10 years, another 20 films or so. We only focus on one step at a time but that’s all about continuing to surprise with the stories, go unexpected places, continue to play with new, fresh, unexpected genres and then introduce characters that people might have heard of or a beloved big fan base like Captain Marvel or characters like Guardians where before we made that, which people had never even heard of.”

Marvel’s next theatrical outing will be with Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.