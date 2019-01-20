‘Young Avengers’ Film Reportedly Being Developed by Marvel Studios

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to look vastly different in a post-Avengers: Endgame world. If one recent rumor proves to be accurate, it means the MCU will introduce a whole new generation of characters.

According to a report from We Got This Covered, Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a script for Young Avengers, a movie that’ll feature a plethora of teenage and young adult characters. The rumor states that the team will be made of Kate Bishop’s version of Hawkeye, Hulkling, Iron Lad, Patriot, Wiccan, Stature, and Vision — a version some from Paul Bettany’s version.

Should that team line-up prove to be accurate, there’s a lot to unpack. First and foremost — Stature is a character that has previously been speculated to make an appearance in Avengers: Endgame. With the Avengers presumably traveling through time or experiencing inter-dimensional travel, many fans think that actress Emma Fuhrman will be playing an older version of Cassie Lang, perhaps now going by her superhero mantle of Stature.

Next, the inclusion of Kate Bishop could contradict earlier reports of a potential Hawkeye show on Disney+. If Bishop were to appear in the Hawkeye streaming show, it would seem that she would premiere on the silver screen prior to going to a streaming show, which could complicate Bishop’s appearance in Young Avengers.

The Vision part does seem to corroborate the rumored plot of the Vision and Scarlet Witch show that surfaced earlier in the week, hinting that the show would borrow from Tom King and Gabriel Walta’s fan-favorite comic maxi-series.

Although much of the future past Avengers: Endgame is still unknown — Spider-Man: Far From Home is the only Phase 4 movie revealed as of yet — Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously told ComicBook.com that the movie studio would love to produce another 20 years of movies.

“All of the things you’ve seen throughout Phases 1 and 2 and now through much of 3, the new characters always are important going forward in driving, shaping the future of the MCU,” Feige told ComicBook.com. “I think it would be amazing, another 10 years, another 20 films or so. We only focus on one step at a time but that’s all about continuing to surprise with the stories, go unexpected places, continue to play with new, fresh, unexpected genres and then introduce characters that people might have heard of or a beloved big fan base like Captain Marvel or characters like Guardians where before we made that, which people had never even heard of.”

Is a Young Avengers flick something on your want list? What other MCU films are you hoping to see in Phase 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.