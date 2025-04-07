Marvel’s Thunderbolts Invade ScreenX in Exclusive New Poster

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a brand new team ready to lead the franchise on the road to Doomsday and, while we may not know their official name just yet, we do know that they’re taking over theaters in less than one month’s time. Marvel’s Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2nd and it should be no surprise that this latest MCU adventure is getting the full premium screen rollout once it makes its debut. That includes formats like IMAX, 4DX and ScreenX.

While IMAX gives you a massive picture and 4DX takes you on motion journey through a movie, ScreenX literally surrounds you with a new adventure. With a 270-degree panoramic screen that stretches around both sides of the audience, ScreenX remains as immersive a theatrical experience as any. In preparation of the Thunderbolts* debut in ScreenX theaters in a couple of weeks, a brand new poster for the film has been released.

The poster, which you can check out above, sees the entire Thunderbolts team standing on top of a giant asterisk, the symbol that has become such a major mystery associated with the film’s official title. The movie is called Thunderbolts*, hinting that the name of the team at the center of it will be something different by the time the story is complete. They could wind up being the new Avengers, or maybe some sort of Dark Avengers team. We don’t know yet, but this new poster is leaning heavily into the whole asterisk concept.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* brings back several characters from past MCU projects, all of which fall on very different places on the hero spectrum. The returns include Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). The only major new addition to the franchise — that we know of — is Lewis Pullman, who will be playing the role of Bob (aka Sentry).

Nearly the entire cast is going to be returning to star in Avengers: Doomsday next year, so it’s safe to say that Thunderbolts* is going to have a massive impact on the immediate future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If they do turn out to be some version of the new Avengers, they could even lead the charge for the MCU once Doomsday rolls around.

Thunderbolts* is set to hit theaters on May 2nd and tickets are on sale now. Are you looking forward to checking out Marvel’s latest movie? Let us know in the comments!