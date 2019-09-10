Young Avengers Series Could Be Coming to Disney+

It’s been long-reported the Young Avengers would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe at one point or another. Initial reports said Marvel Studios was putting together a feature film but now, new rumors suggest Young Avengers will be heading to Disney+ as a limited series instead. The latest rumor comes from scoop maestro Daniel Richtman (via Full Circle Cinema), who suggests that while a movie may still be in the works, the studios seems to be warming up to the idea of a limited series instead.

Marvel Studios took another major step to assembling the group as it reportedly closes in on hiring Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld as the MCU’s Kate Bishop. Fans were previously introduced to an older Cassie Lang (Emma Fuhrmann) after a five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame, a character who becomes a superhero in her own right in various comic storylines.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In previous iterations of the Young Avengers comic title, the group also included characters like Hulkling (Teddy Altman), Iron Lad (Nathaniel Richards), Patriot (Eli Bradley), and Wiccan (William Kaplan). With WandaVision set to feature the return of Vision (Paul Bettany), it’s entirely possible the introduction of Wiccan — the offspring of Scarlet Witch — is a massive surprise in the works. Thanks to the introduction of Skrulls in Captain Marvel, the platform has already set for a Hulking introduction as well.

As with any other rumors and reports this day in age, you should probably take the rumors with a grain of salt though it’s apparent Kevin Feige and his Marvel Studios team are busy working on all kinds of projects. Within the past month and a half alone, the outfit has announced six feature films and eight shows that will help launch Disney’s fresh new direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What other Marvel properties are you hoping to see join Disney+ eventually? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!