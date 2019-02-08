YouTube Has a Unique Way to Spell Marvel Director Taika Waititi’s Name

If you’re a fan of Marvel, there’s a good chance you’re well-versed in how to pronounce the name of Thor: Ragnarok‘s director, Taika Waititi. However, his name can be challenging for some, especially YouTube.

Thanks to a hilarious share by Reddit user, u/Victim815, to r/marvelstudios, a “subreddit dedicated to Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole,” we now know YouTube hears the creative’s name as “Tyco YTD.”

“Youtube has a very special way of spelling Taika Waititi’s name,” they wrote.

YouTube uses speech recognition technology to automatically create captions for videos, so there’s no human to blame for this hilarious error. While it’s great that YouTube has the option for captions, the program is certainly far from perfect.

Many Marvel fans were quick to comment on the post.

“Yup, that’s pretty much how I pronounce it as well,” u/RedditZacuzzi joked.

“Wow, that actually kind of helps me pronounce his name,” u/radiocomicsescapist added.

If you’re still not sure how to pronounce Taika Waititi’s name, click here.

Waititi may have a name that people struggle to pronounce, but that hasn’t stopped the New Zealander from garnering world wide success. His hit comedy film, What We Do in the Shadows, is being turned into a television show which is set to premiere on FX in March.

The creator is also working on his next feature film, Jojo Rabbit, which he adapted from Caging Skies by Christine Leunens. In addition to writing and directing, Waititi is also portraying Hitler. The movie is described on IMDb as following “a young boy in Hitler’s army” who “finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish boy in their home.” It’s described as a comedy and a drama, so it’s unclear how Waititi will be playing the role. The movie is also set to star Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, and Thomasin McKenzie.

There’s currently no word on whether or not Waititi will helm another Marvel movie, but fans would certainly love to see it. If nothing else, lovers of the MCU would enjoy seeing the return of Korg, the character voiced by Waititi in Raganrok.

Would you like to see Taika Waititi direct another Thor movie? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.