Zac Efron Trends After Guardians of the Galaxy’s Adam Warlock Casting

Zac Efron was a fan-favorite choice to play Adam Warlock for years. Then out of the blue, Will Poulter got the call from Marvel Studios. Monday night, Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn confirmed Poulter had been cast as the beloved cosmic character. Despite missing out on the casting, Efron started to trend as some fans reminisced on their past fan casting choices, and others quickly scurried to hypothesize which roles the actor could play now with a favorite amongst the group being the Fantastic Four’s Human Torch.
While it won’t be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor’s next project looks to be a reimagining of Stephen King’s Firestarter. In the Blumhouse horror pic, he’ll star alongside Sydney Lemmon, Michael Greyeyes, and Gloria Reuben
The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.
What members of the Guardians would you like to see spin-off shows of? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
Cover photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Netflix