Zac Efron Trends After Guardians of the Galaxy’s Adam Warlock Casting

Zac Efron was a fan-favorite choice to play Adam Warlock for years. Then out of the blue, Will Poulter got the call from Marvel Studios. Monday night, Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn confirmed Poulter had been cast as the beloved cosmic character. Despite missing out on the casting, Efron started to trend as some fans reminisced on their past fan casting choices, and others quickly scurried to hypothesize which roles the actor could play now with a favorite amongst the group being the Fantastic Four’s Human Torch.

While it won’t be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor’s next project looks to be a reimagining of Stephen King’s Firestarter. In the Blumhouse horror pic, he’ll star alongside Sydney Lemmon, Michael Greyeyes, and Gloria Reuben

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Oh, We All Do

Does anyone remember rumors about Zac Efron and Garrett Hedlund possibly signing on as Adam Warlock back then? — Fitz (@AstroFitzycist) October 12, 2021

What About Zac?

Donde esta mi zac efron? (? https://t.co/3WmO6QaAdJ — 𝕲𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑𝖆 ⭐⭐⭐ (@thewhorrror) October 12, 2021

Broken Hearted

Rumored

I know Zac Efron was long rumored. However Will Poulter – I kind of see it. https://t.co/TEAoQomJBL — Marquis Belton (@THEREELMARQUIS) October 12, 2021

Surpassed Expectations

Of all people, did not expect Will Poulter. I would have assumed Zac Efron perhaps. But that's the fun about these castings, the unexpected nine times out of ten are better than what you imagine. https://t.co/iXhbV9icie — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) October 11, 2021

Flame On!

The Zac Efron as Johnny Storm fancasters are back pic.twitter.com/Y1CKTyxrqU — Crimzin (@Crimzin15) October 11, 2021

Against Type

I'm actually kinda glad they didn't cast a Zac Efron and went against type. Will Poulter seems like a dedicated actor and he'll probably do a great job as Adam Warlock. pic.twitter.com/kYrPcLNFaV — Sweeny (@StarlordSweeny) October 11, 2021

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

