Here Is What Zac Efron Could Look Like As Adam Warlock

As Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gets closer to its pre-production stage with Marvel Studios rolling into Phase 4, casting rumors and speculation are going to be aplenty. As James Gunn has promised, one new character coming to the franchise for this third installment will be Adam Warlock. The character was teased in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 but an actor has not yet been cast for the role.

Now, graphic designer BossLogic is sharing an idea of his own: Zac Efron as Adam Warlock. The idea doesn’t stop at simply being a suggestion. BossLogic went ahead and imagined what Efron would look like as Marvel’s next big cosmic character.

Check out BossLogic’s rendition of Efron as Adam Warlock below!

Haven’t done a rumour casting in awhile, starting to hear Adam Warlock @ZacEfron talk so I thought this would be a fun way to get back into it 😀 hope you like it. #guardiansofthegalaxy @JamesGunn pic.twitter.com/6CdLMb3yB7 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) May 15, 2019

“We had a lot of pre-established characters and sometimes characters from the books, again, being a comic book fan, I don’t want to see a literal interpretation of a comic book I’ve read a hundred times because I don’t wanna go to a theater and know exactly what’s going to happen,” Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo shared when asked why Warlock as omitted from the movies. “For me, it kind of ruins the experience of going to a movie. And sometimes we’ll take the arcs that have been assigned to different characters in the books and reassign them to other characters. Or we’re just taking inspiration from the books and really deviating from the storyline, in which case, the characters aren’t applicable to what we’re trying to do in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Warlock casting might still be year or more away as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 likely won’t go into production until sometime in 2020, at the earliest. Who do you think should play Adam Warlock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have an official release date but will likely arrive in May of 2021 or 2022.