Zachary Levi Reveals His Fate from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Thanos

With a snap of his fingers, the Mad Titan called Thanos eliminated half of all life in the universe. Now we know which side of the equation Shazam star Zachary Levi fell upon.

According to a post on Levi’s Instagram account, Levi was “slain by Thanos, for the good of the universe.”

Levi discovered his fate by using a website dedicated specifically to revealing if a user was wiped out of existence by Thanos. Of course, if Levi or any other user doesn’t like the result, there is a workaround.

Levi plays the mystical DC Comics hero Shazam in the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie of the same name. Levi previously described the film’s central relationship between Shazam and Billy Batson, the young boy who transforms into the hero by saying a magic word, as being like Big meets Superman.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi said. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

Shazam opens in theaters on April 5, 2019.