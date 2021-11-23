Zendaya Reacts to Spider-Man Breaking the Multiverse in No Way Home Clip

Zendaya’s MJ gives her thoughts on Peter Parker breaking the multiverse in a new clip for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie starring Tom Holland released its second trailer last week, reintroducing iconic villains from past Spider-Man films such as Electro, Sandman, and Lizard, along with the already-confirmed Doctor Octopus. The plot focuses on Spider-Man turning to Doctor Strange to help put his secret identity back under wraps. Unfortunately, the web-slinger’s meddling opens a rift in the multiverse allowing the villains to enter their world. A clip from the third Sony/Marvel film shows MJ offering Spider-Man some words of wisdom.

After Peter tells MJ how he’s only ever had one week where he felt normal after being bitten by a radioactive spider; and it’s the week he told her his secret identity. Familiar footage of Spidey and MJ being chased by news helicopters and Doctor Strange’s spell being broken quickly follows as we’re greeted by the almost-Sinister Six. The conclusion of the clip has MJ mock Peter by saying, “You’re thinking, ‘Hey, I’m about to do something that could break the universe,’ run it by us next time.”

MJ was first introduced in 2019’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. After being known as “Michelle” all the way through the movie, she finally confirmed her status as Mary Jane, aka MJ, in the film’s final moments. Spider-Man: Far From Home featured MJ figuring out Spidey was really Peter Parker. Of course, the entire world would also find out this fact when the Daily Bugle’s J. Jonah Jameson broke the news, thanks to Mysterio’s machinations from beyond the grave.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer also featured a nod to Gwen Stacy’s death when Zendaya fell in its conclusion. Spider-Man dove to rescue his lady love, but the footage cut off, leaving fans to debate MJ’s fate. This mirrored what happened to Gwen Stacy in the comics when Spider-Man fought the Green Goblin high above a New York bridge. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 recreated this moment as Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy perished. The only question is if the same fate awaits MJ.

