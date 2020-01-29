New Top Gun: Maverick Photos Released

After waiting more than 30 years for a sequel to Top Gun, fans will finally get the chance to return to the Danger Zone this summer with the release of Top Gun: Maverick, from director Joseph Kosinski. The new movie will focus on Tom Cruise's character from the original film, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, as he goes back to flight school to train a new group of pilots. However, this time around, all of the new pilots have already graduated Top Gun school and are participating in a more advanced program, meaning the entire cast of characters has more experience in the air.

On Wednesday morning, EW unveiled six brand new photos from Top Gun: Maverick, highlighting each of the new pilots in the program as well as revealing all of their call-signs. The young cast includes Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, and Lewis Pullman.

"Those pilots were entering the Top Gun school for the first time," Kosinski told EW of the original film's core characters. "In our film, these are all Top Gun graduates who are coming back for a special training detachment — which is another aspect of Top Gun where they can go back for specialized training after they've already graduated. They're at a different level of experience than in the first film."

You can check out the full batch of new photos below!