Dune: Part Three Could Be Hiding a Major Twist For Zendaya’s Chani Right In Front of Us

Potential spoilers for Dune: Part Three follow.

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Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films are by far the most successful adaptations of Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel, as well as two of the most acclaimed movies of the decade. But as with most film adaptations of famous books, some of the changes made to the original source material are still divisive with long-time fans of the franchise. The portrayal of the character Chani (Zendaya) and her reaction to her lover, Paul Atreides’ (Timothée Chalamet,) use of her Fremen people as his personal army is one of the most frequent sources of debate, with viewer analyses and critiques often focusing especially closely on Chani’s altered role in the second film’s ending. While even plenty of long-time fans of the books are supportive of these changes, arguing that they are necessary for a strong, modern cinematic adaptation of the original Dune story, most do acknowledge that they effectively force the series’ upcoming third film to divert even more sharply from the plot of Herbert’s sequel novel, Dune Messiah.

Much of the marketing materials released for Dune: Part Three so far strongly support this prediction, emphasizing the increasingly intense conflict between Paul and Chani. Like the original novel, Part Two ends with Paul cementing his new position as Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe by taking his predecessor’s daughter, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh,) as his legal wife, even though he assures Chani she is the only woman he will ever truly love. While the book Chani is understandably devastated by this, she ultimately remains committed to Paul, and in Messiah helps him work to maintain control of his intergalactic Imperium until her death. Zendaya’s version instead tearfully departs the capital city of her planet, Arrakis, as soon as Paul announces his engagement to Irulan. The film also emphasizes that Chani is equally angry with Paul for continuing to manipulate the Fremen of Arrakis with propaganda that paints him as a religious savior. Trailers for Part Three appear to confirm that this will result in Chani playing a drastically different role than she does in Messiah, seemingly showing her working with Paul’s most dangerous political enemies, but there’s a good chance some of this footage is being used to misdirect the audience and that the film will actually stay more faithful to the novel, at least in spirit, by delivering one of two possible plot twists.

Zendaya May Play More Than One Character in Dune: Part Three

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The plot of Messiah revolves around some of the most powerful factions in the Imperium conspiring to assassinate Paul. In the book, Irulan joins the conspiracy, frustrated that Paul will not conceive an heir to the throne with her, and doses Chani’s food with contraceptive drugs so that she will not become pregnant with such an heir either. In the recently released final trailer for Dune: Part Three, Paul forcefully interrogates Irulan about the conspiracy using the Bene Gesserit mind controlling Voice he learned from his mother, the Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson.) Irulan confirms the impending assassination attempt before also declaring that “Chani’s involved,” with the conspiracy. Other portions of the trailer suggest Irulan is being truthful, showing Chani meeting with Scytale (Robert Pattinson,) a leading member of the conspiracy who represents a faction of geneticists known as the Bene Tleilax or Tleilaxu. Chani is also shown facing Paul directly in the midst of a battle on top of one of Arrakis’ giant sandworms, though that clip ends with her embracing Paul rather than attacking him.

As much as this trailer and other materials promote the idea of Chani and Paul becoming genuine enemies (however reluctantly,) the Tleilaxu’s involvement creates ways for the film to surprise the audience with this storyline, in addition to the usual possibility that the trailer footage is simply edited in misleading ways. In Messiah, the assassination plot involves the Tleilaxu presenting Paul with Hayt (Jason Momoa,) a ghola of his friend and mentor Duncan Idaho, who died protecting him during the events of Dune. Gholas are clone-like beings the Tleilaxu make using original genetic material of dead subjects. As the conspirators hope, Paul and his sister Alia (Anya Taylor-Joy) become emotionally attached to Hayt despite being aware that the Tleilaxu initially programmed him as a weapon against them.

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

When Chani dies, Hayt’s programming reasserts itself and he prepares to kill Paul, but this awakens the dormant memories and personality of the original Duncan, which come to dominate Hayt, causing him to stop and reassert his loyalty to Paul and his family. While this upends the plans of the other conspirators, the Tleilaxu were actually hoping this would occur. Scytale explains that they wanted to prove to Paul that gholas could fully regain the memories of their original subjects before offering to create one of Chani, making Paul indebted and subservient to the Tleilaxu.

In the novel, despite his heartbreak at Chani’s death, Paul refuses the offer before killing Scytale, and no ghola of Chani is ever actually made. But again, Part Two’s ending makes some major changes to Chani’s Messiah storyline unavoidable for Part Three, so it’s possible that in the film a Chani ghola will be created as a psychological warfare tactic against Paul, whether this occurs before or after the real Chani’s death (assuming Zendaya’s version of the original does die.)

Chani Killing Paul Would Change Everything About Dune

There’s also a simpler way for the film to make Chani appear to be working against Paul. In Messiah, Scytale is one of a subset of Tleilaxu known as “Face Dancers,” who have the superhuman ability to change their appearance. Promotional materials for Part Three have been open about referring to Pattinson’s Scytale as a shapeshifter as well, suggesting that the ability is similarly important to his version’s role in the film’s plot. So, it’s possible he or another Face Dancer could assume Chani’s appearance in some key scenes.

Throughout Villeneuve’s trilogy, Paul’s powers of prescience have shown him possible future timelines in which he is stabbed, possibly fatally, by Chani. Like his visions of short-lived Fremen adversary Jamis (Babs Olusanmokun), these scenes partially serve to emphasize that Paul often sees timelines other than the one his actions ultimately create. But since Part Two’s release, some viewers have wondered if Villeneuve and company may divert so far from Messiah’s plot that Part Three will end with Chani killing Paul.

Much of what is known about Dune: Part Three, such as the inclusions of characters like Jessica and adolescent versions of Paul and Chani’s twin children, who are not in Messiah, effectively confirm that it will be the film that differs most dramatically from the novels’ canon and possibly include some of the events of the third book in the series, Children of Dune. And no matter what form it takes, most viewers are expecting the real Chani to have a larger, more active role in the film than she does in Messiah. But actually having her fight or kill Paul would be the kind of change that arguably alters some of the core meanings of the story, which doesn’t seem to be something the filmmaking team is interested in doing. Either a Face Dancer or ghola Chani would allow them to feature the dramatic imagery of Paul facing an entirely antagonistic version of his love without altering the core story in such a drastic way.

How do you think Dune: Part Three will end? Discuss in the comments.