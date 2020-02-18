Jurassic World 3 Adds Agents of SHIELD Star

After director Colin Trevorrow revealed a baby dinosaur animatronic set to be featured in Jurassic World 3, another new addition to the movie has been revealed as the cast continues to expand. Deadline reports that actress Dichen Lachman has joined the film in an undisclosed role. Genre fans no doubt recall Lachman for her role in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD where she played Jiaying, the mother of Chloe Bennet's Daisy. Lachman also appeared as Roulette in The CW's Supergirl and previously played Sierra on Joss Whedon's TV series Dollhouse. She can also be seen in Altered Carbon on Netflix and currently on Animal Kingdom.

Lachman isn't the only newcomer to the franchise as she'll be joined by She’s Gotta Have It’s DeWanda Wise and Sorry For Your Loss’ Mamoudou Athie. The film will also see the return of many characters from throughout the franchise which will be lead by Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, returning for the third entry in the series. In addition, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith will also reprise their roles from the Jurassic World movies.

Most importantly though, Jurassic World 3 will see the return of Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) all returning as their characters from the 1993 original movie.

Plot details for the still-untitled Jurassic World 3 remain under wraps. The previous movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended with man and dinosaur forced to share the world after the genetically engineered dinosaurs were unleashed into the wild. The upcoming movie was also set up by last year's short film Battle at Big Rock, which shows the state of society across the United States now that dinosaurs are roaming free on the North American continent. For Trevorrow, that development means the franchise will do "something that we haven’t seen before."

"In terms of the third movie, the goal overall is to bring the entire saga together," Howard previously told CinemaBlend of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies. "It’ll be the sixth film at the end of the day. For me, what I’m most wanting, other than an undercut, is for there to be more characters from the earlier films."

Pratt teased he was "blown away" by the pitch for Jurassic World III, telling MTV News, " I can’t believe we’re gonna make that movie."

Chris Pratt recently revealed that production on Jurassic World 3 will begin very soon and is currently scheduled to premiere on June 11, 2021.

