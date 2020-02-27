Rian Johnson Celebrates Knives Out’s Blu-Ray Release with New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Knives Out is officially available to own Digital HD, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K (although, beware, because the Blu-ray slipcover secretly spoils the movie)! Thankfully, the movie's release for home viewing isn't stopping the director from sharing some fun behind-the-scenes content. Rian Johnson, who was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards earlier this month for writing Knives Out, often posts his special brand of black and white photography on social media. Johnson's latest photo shows a grumpy-looking Christopher Plummer covered in blood (you'd be a little grumpy if your throat was slit, too).

Here's what Johnson had to say about his movie's release: “Mr. Plummer is actually THRILLED that #KnivesOut is now out on a gorgeous 4k Blu stacked with extras. We’re also avail on digital. And hell we’re still in a few theaters. WE’RE EVERYWHERE,” Johnson wrote. “As they say in ad-speak, don’t take my word for it. Here’s a lovely review of the disc from @BillHuntBits.” You can check out the review here and view the image of Plummer in the post below:

As they say in ad-speak, don’t take my word for it. Here’s a lovely review of the disc from @BillHuntBits https://t.co/R0TD4cgz7p — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 25, 2020

Recently, it was officially announced that Knives Out would be getting a sort-of sequel. Johnson plans to create at least one more film starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, which will put the character in a whole new mystery. In fact, it could even establish an entire franchise. In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Johnson spoke about the next Benoit Blanc film and his vision:

“In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun.”

Knives Out is now available to own on Digital HD, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K (Amazon). Stay tuned for details on the Knives Out sequel.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.