Todd McFarlane Reveals His Demands for Spawn Reboot

If you've followed Todd McFarlane of late, you'll know he's trying his damnedest to get a Spawn reboot off the ground. According to the legendary comic creator, he's got a list of demands to ensure to movie gets made the way he wants it made — it needs to be R-rated and he needs to be sitting in the director's chair.

"I have very few demands for the movie," McFarlane tells Shoryuken. "It has to be Rated R, there’s no debate around that. With the story I want to tell, my intent goes back to that Spawn Cloud. I am less concerned about what happens in the movie as long as Spawn is “cool” and “badass”. The last demand is that I am the director. That’s it. Everything else is up for conversation."

Outside of that, the overall production took a stumble this past week when someone financiers were depending on backed out of the movie because of schedule. McFarlane didn't say who the Oscar-winner was or is it was a cast or crew member.

"Last week I got some discouraging news, we had an Academy Award-winning guy who was going to do the movie with us, but he fell off," the filmmaker continues. "We had people willing to fund the movie as long as we had this guy attached but schedules were conflicting, and things had to change. That’s how close we are to getting this thing off the ground."

As you might expect, McFarlane attributes the possibility of a hard-R Spawn movie to the recent successes Todd Phillips' Joker found at the box office. The Warner Brothers flick recently wrapped up its theatrical release, officially becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie to ever hit the global box office.

McFarlane adds, "Hollywood is a different place right now; they understand the value of what Spawn can bring to a reasonable budget. Joker lit the fire, up until now it felt like I was pushing up this bolder on my own, but now there are others joining me who know that these stories should be told."

At one point, both Jeremy Renner and Jamie Foxx were attached to the project that McFarlane is set to helm. There's no timetable for a start on production. Spawn has yet to land a distributor or release date.

