Frozen: Disney Releasing New Olaf Animated Web Series

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis keeping everyone at home, nearly every TV and film production out there has been shut down for the time being. However, that hasn't stopped one Disney animator and one beloved voice actor from teaming up for a new web series that they can make from home. On Monday morning, Disney Animation announced the new short series At Home With Olaf, which features various silly adventures with Frozen's most popular snowman.

At Home With Olaf is a new project created by Disney animator Hyrum Osmond, with Josh Gad once again serving as the voice of the popular character. Osmond was the Olaf animator for the first Frozen film before becoming the head of animation on Moana. Both Osmond and Gad worked on the project from their own homes. You can watch the first short in the series below!

Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/gFFuHE8mev — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 6, 2020

"Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone's favorite snowman, Olaf," reads a tweet from the Disney Animation account. "At Home With Olaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad."

At Home With Olaf will consists of different vignettes featuring the beloved Frozen character. All of the different episodes will be released for free on social media, as well as on the newly-launched family entertainment site, Disney Magic Moments. The House of Mouse unveiled the new site on Monday morning, giving families a way to stay entertained during this difficult time of quarantine.

Disney has yet to announce how often new episodes of At Home With Olaf will air, but there are going to be 20 of them in total, so don't expect to wait too long to see another installment.

What did you think of the first At Home With Olaf short? Let us know in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast In this latest episode we breakdown the controversy surrounding the PS5, talk about some big movie and gaming release date changes, and preview how Wrestlemania 36 is continuing despite the Coronavirus Pandemic! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.