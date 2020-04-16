Star Wars: Alternate Version of Rogue One Character Described as "Space Hannibal Lecter"

✖

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story behind-the-scenes facts keep pouring in and making our day! Many sites have been producing at-home events during the quarantine and latest comes from IGN, who recently spoke to the writers of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. IGN's "WFH Theater Event" featured Gary Whitta and Chris Weitz, who shared which movies inspired the Rogue One script as well as which character cameo was axed from the movie, which character was originally a double agent for the Empire, which unlikely alien almost teamed with the rebels, and that alternate titles were considered for the movie. The writers also gave some background on Borr Gullett, the purple-skinned Mairan with the ability to read thoughts. In the film, the alien is used by Saw Gerrera to torture Bodhi Rook on Jedha. According to the writers, the alien almost had a very different vibe.

"@chrisweitz says his one soap box is Borr Gullett: on the cutting room floor is a version where Borr is a memory trader, who delights in traumatic memories. He's like a space Hannibal Lecter. One version, Jyn traded her traumatic childhood memories for info," @Terri_Schwartz, IGN’s Editor-in-Chief of Entertainment, shared on Twitter. You can check out the tweet with some bonus information below:

While all of the main characters met a tragic end in Rogue One, fans of the Star Wars movie will soon be treated to a prequel series on Disney+ starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Recently, Luna admitted it was "hard" knowing his Star Wars role as Cassian in the upcoming spin-off would be short-lived, but the actor is excited to explore the background of his character, and he's not afraid to get his hands dirty.

"I’m not allowed to talk about it, which is great because I haven’t started. I’m just happy, I’m happy to be part of that universe," Luna told Variety. "Because I grew up watching those films and having the chance to explore the role in ten hours, or as many hours as we get, it’s gonna be great."

"It was hard to start a film knowing you were gonna die so fast," Luna added of the definitive ending for Andor at the close of Rogue One, "but now we can talk about what happened earlier."

Stay tuned for more news about the Rogue One prequel series. In the meantime, the movie is currently available to stream on Disney+.

