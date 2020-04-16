Rogue One Writers Reveal the Surprising Movies That Originally Inspired the Script

✖

Times are pretty tough these days as most of us hunker down at home in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, the silver lining has been a lot of bonus content from our favorite actors and creators. From watch parties to interesting interviews, we've been learning a whole lot of new information about our favorite shows and movies. The latest at-home event came from IGN, who recently spoke to the writers of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. IGN's "WFH Theater Event" featured Gary Whitta and Chris Weitz, who revealed which surprising movies inspired the movie's script.

“The opening sequence was written first, @garywhitta based the scene on Inglorious Bastards, with the interrogation scene in mind,” IGN shared. “The ending of #RogueOne was inspired by the ending of Gladiator and a 'righteous death,'” @Terri_Schwartz added. “In another version of the script, Jyn Erso discovered the Death Star and began to uncover its secrets, like Jessica Chastain's character in Zero Dark Thirty,” IGN revealed. You can check out the tweets with some bonus information below:

The opening sequence was written first, @garywhitta based the scene on Inglorious Bastards, with the interrogation scene in mind. #RogueOne #WFHTheater — IGN (@IGN) April 16, 2020

The ending of #RogueOne was inspired by the ending of Gladiator and a "righteous death," says @garywhitta #WFHTheater — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) April 16, 2020

In another version of the script, Jyn Erso discovered the Death Star and began to uncover its secrets, like Jessica Chastain's character in Zero Dark Thirty. #RogueOne #WFHTheater pic.twitter.com/aSaAUnMtrG — IGN (@IGN) April 16, 2020

While all of the main characters met a tragic end in Rogue One, fans of the Star Wars movie will soon be treated to a prequel series on Disney+ starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Recently, Luna admitted it was "hard" knowing his Star Wars role as Cassian in the upcoming spin-off would be short-lived, but the actor is excited to explore the background of his character, and he's not afraid to get his hands dirty.

"I’m not allowed to talk about it, which is great because I haven’t started. I’m just happy, I’m happy to be part of that universe," Luna told Variety. "Because I grew up watching those films and having the chance to explore the role in ten hours, or as many hours as we get, it’s gonna be great."

"It was hard to start a film knowing you were gonna die so fast," Luna added of the definitive ending for Andor at the close of Rogue One, "but now we can talk about what happened earlier."

Stay tuned for more news about the Rogue One prequel series. In the meantime, the movie is currently available to stream on Disney+.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.