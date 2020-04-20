Guardians of the Galaxy Director Shares Master List of Meredith Quill's Favorite Songs

✖

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is known just as much for its soundtracks as its character-driven tales. In fact, James Gunn has detailed his painstaking process of putting together the soundtracks for his features, which primarily include hits from the 1960's, 1970's, and all throughout time. Stuck in quarantine like the rest of us, Gunn has now unveiled Meredith Quill's Complete Awesome Mix, a Spotify playlist that includes all of the songs he considered including in the first two Guardians flicks.

As you know by now, Guardians mainstay Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) inherited his love for music from his mother Meredith (Laura Haddock), and it's been a major part of the franchise. Now that Quill has been gifted a Zune, which we know at least includes Cat Stevens' "Father & Son," the options for the space-faring explorer are endless. You can listen to the entire 64-song playlist below.

"Part of the master list of Meredith Quill's favorite songs I considered for the soundtracks of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol's 1 & 2," Gunn said in a tweet announcing the playlist. "I'm not promising I won't use these in future films, but we could all use some joyousness during our time in quarantine."

In the case of the soundtracks, Disney has been able to move them as merchandise in and of themselves. In fact, the Guardians 2 soundtrack was the eighth best-selling album of 2017, with over 600,000 units sold in the United States. It was subsequently nominated for a Grammy.

Both Guardians of the Galaxy flicks are now streaming on Disney+.

