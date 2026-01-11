Marvel’s New Doomsday Trailer Confirms Major Change For Black Panther

The third Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer shows the Wakandans as they prepare for the upcoming battle. The teaser includes a Shuri voice-over as she leads her nation into preparations for battle, and it also includes a look at Namor from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It seems that the battle between Shuri and Namor only brought the nations of Wakanda and Talokan together, and that was evident from the appearance of both Namor and Shuri in the trailer. However, the appearance of Shuri in the teaser showed that the new Avengers movie might be bringing major changes for the Black Panther in the MCU.

While the changes to Namor in the Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer were impressive, Shuri’s new look is even more notable. That is because, while Namor looks great in his high-neck all-black costume, Shuri’s Black Panther attire seems very much powered up, thanks not to Wakandan Vibranium, but to Talokan technology.

Shuri’s Black Panther costume looks strikingly different from her brother T’Challa’s and even differs from the costume she wore in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There is a lot more blue and gold, whereas T’Challa’s was almost entirely in black with small accents, and Shuri’s was mostly black with gold accents. However, the new blue accents added to the gold don’t look like a simple design that Shuri came up with. She does nothing for just appearance. Her new Black Panther costume is embedded with Talokan vibranium-streaked jade.

What Does This Mean For The Black Panther In Avengers: Doomsday?

This is a big deal. Some fans might seem concerned that Shuri and the Wakandans have such a close alliance with Namor and his people. Remember, Namor declaring war on Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever led to the death of Queen Ramonda, Shuri’s mother. However, if anything, Shuri showed mercy at the end of that film, wanting to end the war and bring about peace rather than just strike back in vengeance. It is clear that Shuri wants Wakanda and Talokan to work together as allies because she knows much of the world, especially the United States, can’t be trusted.

This looks like it could have led to the Talokan and Wakandan scientists working together to strengthen each other’s nations. If these Talokan designs on Shuri’s costume mean what they appear to, she could become even more powerful than her brother was, thanks to the technological advancements. One of the things that the first Black Panther movie showed was that Shuri was constantly working on making T’Challa’s Panther Habit stronger and more resilient using her technological advancements. With Talocan technology and Vibranium possibly available to her, Shuri could have just powered up more than anyone could have imagined just in time for Doctor Doom’s arrival.

Avengers: Doomsday will see Sam Wilson’s new Avengers team, The Thunderbolts, the Wakandans, and the Talokans teaming up with the Fantastic Four and X-Men to face the oncoming machinations of Doctor Doom. While Doom appears to be using magic in the MCU appearances, he is also very much a technology-based character, and having characters like Shuri working alongside names like Reed Richards should make for some interesting storylines. However, as her new Panther Habit shows, she might be just as powerful in battle as she is in her lab.

