28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Is Missing Two Major Characters in Its Best Scene

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is finally here, and while its final scene was incredibly exciting for fans of the franchise, it also left some viewers scratching their heads. The movie continues the story of 2025’s legacy sequel, with it picking up soon after Spike is taken in by the gang of wandering Jimmys. It then goes in some crazy directions, but by the end of the movie, Spike encounters a familiar face.

In 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple‘s final moments, Spike and Kelly escape the Jimmys and flee into the wilderness. While being chased by a group of infected, the duo comes across a house. Luckily, its inhabitants head out to help them. While Spike and Kelly probably aren’t familiar with who they are, we are, as the house is occupied by Cillian Murphy’s Jim and his daughter.

Selena & Hannah Aren’t In The Bone Temple’s Final Scene

Murphy’s Jim is the main character in the franchise’s first film, 28 Days Later, which is why his comeback nearly three decades later is so exciting. At the end of the first film, Jim, Selena, and Hanna are living in a house where Jim was nursed back to health. The group tries to draw the attention of passing planes, although the film ends before we learn if their attempts were successful.

28 Years Later‘s Jim cameo proves that the trio wasn’t successful, which is heartbreaking. However, it isn’t surprising, as previous movies revealed that the entire island was under quarantine, with nobody from the outside world permitted to enter. So, it is at least good news that Jim is still alive after all these years. Jim has also managed to raise a daughter during the zombie apocalypse, proving that he really learned how to handle himself since the events of 28 Days Later.

Jim’s appearance is exciting, but it raises one major question: where are Selena and Hannah? All three of the characters were seen living together at the end of 28 Days Later, but their absence isn’t explained in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple at all. So, there are a few possibilities as to where they could be.

The first and saddest possibility is that Selena and Hannah could have died. Death is an all too common occurrence in the world of the Rage Virus, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Selena and Hannah met some tragic fates in the almost three decades since the first film. The final scene reveals that there are still infected humans all around the house, suggesting that the two characters may not have been as fortunate as Jim and his daughter.

Another possibility is that the group parted ways, with Jim choosing to stay at the house. Staying in the same place for three decades probably isn’t the wisest choice during the zombie apocalypse, as survivors must keep hunting for food and other supplies. Selena and Hannah could have made the choice to leave and look for other chances of survival, while Jim decided to stay behind and raise his daughter.

The happiest possibility is also the least likely. The house that Jim and his daughter live in is pretty big, so it could be that Selena and Hannah are simply in another room unseen by the camera. This possibility would make sense if Naomie Harris and Megan Burns hadn’t signed on to the third film yet, and the production wanted to leave possibilities open for the next film.

Will Selena & Hannah Appear In 28 Years Later 3?

In December 2025, Sony announced that 28 Years Later 3 is officially in development, with it acting as the conclusion of Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s revival trilogy. Boyle has confirmed that he is directing the third film, and Garland will return to write it. Murphy is also in talks to appear in the third film, and after appearing in The Bone Temple, his return is even more expected.

There has been no word on whether Selena or Hannah will appear in the third 28 Years Later movie as of the writing of this article. During a Q&A with Empire, Boyle stated that “at the moment it’s just Cillian” returning, meaning that he doesn’t have (or isn’t ready to reveal plans for) either of the actresses returning. This is a shame, as these characters are just as important to 28 Days Later as Jim.

Even if they don’t return, 28 Years Later 3 has to reveal what happened to Selena and Hannah. It would be strange for Jim not to even mention these characters when meeting Spike and Kelly, as they were so important to his survival in the first film. So, while there is still a chance for Spike and Kelly to appear in the next 28 Years Later, it seems pretty unlikely.

