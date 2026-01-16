28 Years Later: How Does Cillian Murphy Return in The Bone Temple?

When 28 Years Later was announced, the first question asked by fans of the original 28 Days Later movie (2002) was: Is Cillian Murphy going to be in it? Long before Murphy became a major movie (Oppenheimer) or TV (Peaky Blinders) star with an Oscar under his belt, he was a relatively unknown actor who appeared in director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland’s indie movie spin on zombie horror. 28 Days Later galvanized Cillian Murphy’s career, so it seemed only right that he return for 28 Years Later.

However, as more details came out about 28 Years Later being a trilogy, and the first promotional trailers and images for the first film were released, the filmmakers quickly found themselves getting tripped up. Fans mistook some teaser scenes as “proof” that Cillian Murphy’s 28 Days Later character, Jim, was in the film. Boyle, Garland, and even Murphy himself had to publicly debunk that theory, and eventually the issue was put to bed with the reveal that Murphy wouldn’t show up until the second film.

Well, now 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is here. So now the only question left is, how does Jim fit into the story of The Bone Temple?

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Kind of Cheats Fans (Again)

Ralph Fiennes in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

So let’s get this settled right off the bat: Cillian Murphy’s Jim does appear in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. However, Boyle and co. stretched the bounds of honesty by claiming that Murphy is in the film.

Jim appears in the very last scene of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. The main story of the film is about the continuing story of Spike (Alfie Williams), who left his island home after being disillusioned about his life there, and ventured onto the savage world of the mainland. Spike ends up in the “Cult of Jimmy,” which is led by murderous sociopath Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell). Eventually, the Jimmys run afoul of Dr. Ian Kelson (Ralph Fiennes), who has been honoring the dead for years, but turning corpses into a massive artistic monument of bones and skulls.

(SPOILERS) After things come to a bloody, violent climax, the only survivors are Spike and “Jimmy Ink” aka Kelly (Erin Kellyman), one of the most brutal and cunning members of the cult, who saw through their leader’s charade. It comes as a jarring shot when the screen cuts to black on Spike and Kelly walking off into the unknown, only to jump to the new location of a snug English countryside cottage. There, we find a much older version of Jim (Murphy), teaching the history of military conflict in Europe to a young girl who appears to be bi-racial. The suggestion there is that Jim is schooling his own daughter, whom he presumably had with Selena, his fellow survivor and love interest from the first film (played by actress Naomie Harris).

This isolated moment quickly crosses over into the main story as Jim and his daughter hear a commotion outside. They set up a sniper position on top of the hill, scoping out the situation and spotting Spike and Kelly desperately fleeing from a pack of The Infected, who are quickly gaining on them. The young girl asks her dad if they should intervene, and Jim is hesitant to answer. However, in the end, he has to back up his own values and says that “of course” they should help those in need.

Cillian Murphy Has Already Teased Jim’s Bigger Story If 28 Years Later 3 Happens

Cillian murphy in 28 Days later / Searchlight pictures

Cillian Murphy was upfront about his limited screen time in The Bone Temple, but confirmed to The Observer that the cameo was a setup for the third film, which will feature his character much more prominently. The caveat, of course, is that “Everyone’s got to go and see the second one,” and that if the crowd response and box office are strong enough, the studio has every reason to continue. “I’m sure they will – it’s really, really good.”

As of December 2025, when first screenings for and feedback on The Bone Temple started rolling in, it was confirmed that Sony has greenlit 28 Years Later 3 with Cillian Murphy in the lead. Danny Boyle is confirmed to be returning to the director’s chair, with Garland rounding out his writing of the trilogy. Obviously, Alfie Williams and Erin Kellyman are also set to return.

(MAJOR SPOILERS) 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is a game-changing middle chapter of the series. While Spike was caught in the mad web of the Jimmys, Dr. Kelson made a milestone breakthrough: using a mix of opioids and anti-psychosis meds, Kelson cracked the code on curing the Rage Virus. His breakthrough test subject, the alpha known as “Samson” (Chi Lewis-Parry), regained his consciousness and “humanity,” despite still being infected with the virus. Even though Kelson died with the knowledge of his breakthrough, Samson is still roaming the wilderness with the answer to infection on his back.

It would only be fitting that Jim, of all people, be one of the instrumental figures in finally helping the UK recover from the Rage Virus – even if he gives his own life to do it.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is now in theaters.