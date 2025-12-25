32 Years Ago Today, The Only Batman Movie to Flop at the Box Office Was Released (But It’s Secretly a Masterpiece)

As far as superheroes go, Batman is considered by many to be the gold standard. His long tenure as one of DC Comics’ most popular characters has contributed to Batman’s status as a pop culture icon, which in turn has seen the Caped Crusader feature in stories across almost every conceivable medium. In movie terms, Batman is one of the most prolific heroes out there, with every Batman movie taking its own unique approach to adapting the character onto the big screen. And, while Batman adaptations have found success in almost every sphere, Hollywood blockbusters in particular seem to favor the character, with his movies consistently turning in impressive box office figures.

As well as arguably being the world’s favorite superhero, Batman is also one of its most bankable movie stars. Putting the Dark Knight at the center of a major motion picture has led to impressive returns for studios on almost every occasion, even when the movie in question isn’t good by any metric (such as the much-maligned 1997 movie, Batman & Robin). However, there was one Batman adaptation that failed to take enough at the box office, and it’s now celebrating its 32nd birthday.

Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm Is Still An Animated Masterpiece

Released on December 25, 1993, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is a landmark title. As well as being the first — and, to date, the only — Batman movie to flop at the box office, it was also the first animated Batman movie to receive a full theatrical release. Based on the beloved Batman: The Animated Series and set between the show’s first and second seasons, Mask of the Phantasm follows Batman as he tracks a vigilante named the Phantasm who is murdering crime bosses in Gotham City.

As far as animated versions of Batman go, Mask of the Phantasm is one of the hero’s best cinematic outings. It earned praise from critics for the voice performances of its cast, its original story inspired by multiple comic book arcs, its musical score, and the style of its animation. As the movie took its cues from Batman: The Animated Series, it was tonally and visually excellent, and kept pace with an already successful iteration of the character. Even more than three decades later, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm remains one of the best animated movies starring the hero.

Why Mask Of The Phantasm Flopped At The Box Office

Some of the worst things to happen to Batman movies have stemmed from studio interference, including the poor box office performance of Mask of the Phantasm. One of the most common reasons cited for its poor performance is the decision to release the movie in theaters on incredibly short notice. Other potential explanations point to an underwhelming marketing campaign, and the timing of its release potentially limiting ticket sales over its opening weekend.

In reality, a combination of all three elements is likely the root cause of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’s poor box office performance. However, it’s worth noting that the movie’s popularity saw it eventually turn a profit with its release on home media, evidencing its overall potential. Its box office failure sadly seemed to limit theatrical releases for animated Batman movies, with the hero’s next animated outing getting a fully theatrical release not coming until 2017 with The Lego Batman Movie. For all of its perceived failure, however, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm remains an animated masterpiece.

