7 Worst Things That Happened To Batman Movies 

As one of DC’s most iconic heroes, Batman has a long cinematic history, but it hasn’t always been completely positive. Since the character’s very first cinematic outing, he has undergone a huge amount of evolution, both on the big and small screens and in the pages of DC Comics. Every live-action version of Batman differs from the last, with each new actor cast in the role bringing something new to the character and putting their own spin on the hero and his mythos. While variety has helped keep Batman ever-present on screens around the world over the past several decades, it hasn’t always been perfect for the character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Caped Crusader might be one of the most consistently beloved heroes in pop culture, but there are certain mistakes that every Batman movie makes. The many different incarnations of the hero have highlighted a number of issues with his movies, and many of them stem from poor decisions or unfortunate developments. Some are the result of real-life production issues or studio interference, while others are creative choices that filmmakers seem to have grown stuck on. Either way, some pretty bad things have happened to Batman movies over the years.

7) The Obsession With Gritty Realism

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

While it might sound controversial to some, there’s a new obsession with telling Batman stories that are gritty and realistic. Starting with Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy and continuing with Matt Reeves’ The Batman, realism has shaped some of the most successful Batman movies of recent times. However, it has created an expectation that all great Batman stories should follow in the same vein, and it’s something that rules out adapting many characters and stories from the comics. Though it has delivered some great movies, Batman and his wider world deserve to be more than just gritty realism.

6) The Movies’ Treatment Of Robin

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

Robin is an iconic DC character in his own right, and his status as Batman’s sidekick has seen him play a role in many great DC stories. However, the way that Batman movies have handled the character has potentially done irreparable damage to Robin’s reputation. The less-than-impressive version of Robin introduced in Joel Schumacher’s movies saw the character left out of subsequent adaptations. He was completely reimagined (in gritty fashion, no less) in The Dark Knight Rises, and had been killed off-screen prior to the beginning of the DCEU. Simply put, poor representation has led to the unfair treatment of a great DC character.

5) A Terrible Lack Of Continuity

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

Production issues and studio meddling led to four different Batman actors in less than 15 years, with each version seeming to take on a slightly different tone than the last. This is part of what led to the over-gritty Batman movies of recent years, but has also caused frustrating inconsistency between versions of the hero. For example, one version of Batman can suffer a humiliating loss, while another, just a few years before, was shown facing off against a superpowered alien and winning. Batman deserves to be far more consistent than his movies portray him to be, and it’s all because of behind-the-scenes turbulence.

4) Tim Burton’s Batman Continues Not Getting Made

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

There are certain things that Tim Burton’s Batman movies did better than any other Dark Knight movies, and his two-film tenure remains widely loved among fans of the character. Originally, Burton had planned to complete a trilogy, with the third film reportedly titled Batman Continues. The planned movie included the Riddler, with Robin Williams rumored for the villain, and Billy Dee Williams returning as Two-Face. The studio dropped Burton, and Batman Continues gradually turned into Batman Forever. Still, many wonder what might have been had Burton been allowed to make his third movie.

3) Everything About Batman & Robin

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

1997’s Batman & Robin is almost universally considered the worst live-action movie following the Dark Knight. It featured ridiculous Batman movie gadgets, a terrible script, poor performances, and a Batsuit with notoriously prominent nipples. It has been reported that many of the worst elements of the movie stemmed from studio interference borne from a desire to increase merchandise sales, but whatever the reason, the movie simply isn’t good. It did so much damage to Batman’s brand that he was absent from the big screen for almost a decade, making it an especially bad chapter in his history.

2) They Keep Using The Same Villains

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

Over the years, there have been many great Batman movie villains. Unfortunately, the movies seem to keep reusing the same characters, with the Joker, the Riddler, Catwoman, and the Penguin all being the most commonly adapted antagonists. However, Batman has a wealth of incredible villains in his rogues’ gallery, and they seem to be repeatedly overlooked by the movies. The apparent reluctance to adapt lesser-known Batman villains is fast becoming frustrating for fans of the comics, who are desperately hoping to see other figures from the Batman mythos in live-action.

1) The Cancellation Of Ben Affleck’s Batman Movie

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

In perhaps the most disappointing decision surrounding Batman movies in living memory, Ben Affleck’s announced Batman solo movie was scrapped before it was ever made. At one point, Affleck was attached to both star and direct, and the notion gained considerable popularity after being announced. Not only was the movie never made, but the franchise it belonged to was also retired, killing all hope that we’ll ever see what Affleck would have been able to do with a solo Batman movie. It’s incredibly sad and disappointing, as the movie seemed to have real potential.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!