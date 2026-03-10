37 Years Ago, A Bizarre Fantasy Movie Was Released That Everyone Loved (Even Though It Flopped)

It has been 37 years since one of the best bizarre fantasy movies was released, and it failed despite everyone loving it. Terry Gilliam is one of the best fantasy filmmakers in movie history, but he had one of the toughest careers because so many of his best movies were unsuccessful at the box office, despite being quite brilliant. While it seemed he had an advantage thanks to his popularity as a member of the Monty Python troupe, things were always an uphill battle for Gilliam. His directed works include masterpieces like Time Bandits, Brazil, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, 12 Monkeys, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Those movies are all cult classics and beloved releases, but all struggled through production.

Of these, the biggest disappointment was The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, which hit theaters on March 10, 1989. The film had the sensibilities of Gilliam’s work with Monty Python, but it ended up only making $8.1 million on a $46.6 million budget. Despite this, the film has become a massive cult favorite, and it has stood the test of time.

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen Was A Flop Because of the Studio

Image Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

The Adventures of Baron Münchausen failed to make its mark at the box office because of the studio, and not because of director Terry Gilliam. The storyline took place during the “Age of Reason” when an nunmaed war devastated a European city as a large Ottoman army prepared to storm the city gates. During a stage play about the mythical Baron Munchausen and his adventures, the city’s mayor orders the execution of a brave soldier because he demoralized others. However, from the start, the movie went off the rails in all the best ways when an older man shows up and claims to be the real Baron Munchausen and begins to narrate his own “real” story to the audience.

The movie was based on the tall tales from the 1785 Rudolf Erich Raspe book, Baron Munchausen’s Narrative of His Marvellous Travels and Campaigns in Russia. It was loosely based on a real baron, but the character was a fictionalized creation for the book. The film had a great cast, including Oliver Reed, Eric Idle, Jonathon Pryce, Uma Thurman as Venus, Robin Williams as the King of the Moon, and Police frontman Sting as the soldier ordered to be executed.

However, the budget began to grow since each of the Baron’s stories played out to show his stories, and that caused problems for the studio. According to some reports, the original budget was supposed to be $23.5 million, but Gilliam said that it went over budget, and he feels the reported $46.63 million was overreported. However, he got the movie made with that higher budget, although the worst was yet to come. Columbia Pictures fired CEO David Puttnam, and The Adventures of Barton Munchausen was considered one of “his movies.” The new regime wanted to move on and dumped the movie. As a result, it only made $8.1 million at the box office.

Despite this, it has a spectacular 90% Rotten Tomatoes score, with critics praising Terry Gilliam’s imagination and visual presentation. It also earned four Oscar nominations for Art Direction, Costume Design, Makeup, and Visual Effects. It also won three BAFTA Awards with four nominations. Not only that, but it has a fantastic reputation. The Adventures of Baron Munchausen is often listed among the best British films of all time, and it remains a beloved cult classic and one of the best fantasy films ever made.

Terry Gilliam Always Struggled With His Feature Films

Image Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen was just one of many Terry Gilliam films that he struggled to make, and it isn’t even the most difficult. After directing Monty Python and the Holy Grail in 1975, Gilliam tried to make his first solo movie with Jabberwocky, which ended up being released as Monty Python’s Jabberwocky against Gilliam’s own requests. After Time Bandits, he made The Adventures of Baron Munchausen and then created what might be his masterpiece in Brazil.

Despite Brazil’s reputation as one of the best fantasy movies ever made, it was another box office failure because it was so off-kilter and strange, even more so than Baron Munchausen. While The Adventures of Baron Munchausen was a straightforward adventure using tall tales as a format, Brazil was a twisted tale of a dystopian future where nothing was as it seemed. While another box office failure (it only made $9.9 million on a $15 millionm budget), it earned two Oscar nominations and was named one of the best sci-fi movies in cinema history.

However, his biggest struggles came when he tried to make The Man Who Killed Don Quixote in 1999. Despite his films all receiving critical acclaim and keeping an honored legacy, his box office struggles kept him from getting this movie made. He needed $32.1 million to make it, but when his lead actor suffered an injury, and a flood damaged the set, the studio canceled it. He finally released it in 2018, but thanks to legal disputes, he could only release it in limited locations, and it was yet another box office failure for Gilliam.

While The Man Who Killed Don Quixote wasn’t as highly regarded as Terry Gilliam’s past films, it was another example of the studios getting in the way, and the director still found a way to make it work in the end. It was 37 years ago that he did this with The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, and that movie remains among the best of his career.