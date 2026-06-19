52 Years Ago Today, Warner Bros Failed Michael Crichton’s Overlooked Masterpiece (But Kubrick Called it “Terrific”)

While Stanley Kubrick might have loved Michael Crichton’s most underrated sci-fi movie, the adaptation was still buried thanks to Warner Bros.’ mishandling of its release. There are plenty of sci-fi movies that don’t live up to their literary source material, but just as many cases of sci-fi movies outdoing the books that inspired them. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sci-fi classic Total Recall radically rewrote the bare-bones plot of author Philip K. Dick’s original short story “We Can Remember It For You Wholesale,” but this resulted in a movie whose plot felt more morally ambiguous, complex, and prescient.

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On the flip side, Schwarzenegger’s earlier sci-fi movie The Running Man cut much of the sharp social satire that made author Stephen King’s original dystopian novel sing. Since Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton’s most famous adaptation saw director Steven Spielberg make many judicious changes to the original book, readers could be forgiven for assuming the author’s more faithful movies weren’t as strong. However, the underrated 1974 sci-fi horror movie The Terminal Man proves this isn’t the case.

The Terminal Man Remains Michael Crichton’s Most Underrated Movie Adaptation

Arriving shortly after the similarly paranoid ‘70s sci-fi thriller Colossus: The Forbin Project, The Terminal Man was another smart, dark sci-fi thriller concerned with humanity’s relationship to technology as computers became an increasingly common presence in everyday life. Get Carter director Mike Hodges directed The Owl and the Pussycat’s George Segal as Harry Benson, a scientist who uses an experimental procedure to rid himself of the epilepsy he has lived with throughout his life.

Based on Crichton’s novel of the same name from 1972, his second great effort in the genre under his own name after The Andromeda Strain, The Terminal Man was released in June 1974. After a disastrous preview screening was met with awful reviews, The Terminal Man was quietly shuffled into obscurity by Warner Bros with a limited marketing campaign and severely limited screenings.

This was a terrible choice since, re-watching The Terminal Man in 2026, it is striking just how much both the movie’s story of brain implants going haywire and its pessimistic tone feel incredibly prescient, even more so than Jurassic Park. The Terminal Man’s story offers a vision of mind control that is less dramatic than the likes of Spielberg’s Minority Report or the aforementioned Total Recall, but no less chilling.

The Terminal Man’s Movie Adaptation Deserves Better Than Its 50% Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Terminal Man deserves a lot better than its 50% Rotten Tomatoes score, something that is evidenced by the movie’s big profile defenders. The Shining’s legendary director Stanley Kubrick, himself no stranger to ‘70s dystopian sci-fi thanks to A Clockwork Orange, called the adaptation “Terrific” and lobbied for a better marketing campaign alongside a lone Warner Bros executive.

Meanwhile, Badlands director Terrence Malick called The Terminal Man a “magnificent, overwhelming picture” in a letter to Hodges, praising the movie for its uncompromising intensity and thoughtful themes. Malick would later go on to defend the similarly misunderstood ‘00s cult classic Smokin’ Aces, but like that later underrated action thriller, Michael Crichton’s The Terminal Man has not yet received the re-evaluation that the sci-fi movie so sorely deserves.