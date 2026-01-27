61 Years Ago, An Iconic Marvel Star With Only One Appearance Was Born (But He Returns This Year)

The expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has created a narrative framework so vast that it is becoming increasingly difficult for every individual character to receive a meaningful amount of screen time. With the franchise now encompassing dozens of theatrical releases and a steady stream of television projects, the focus inevitably shifts toward the most prominent anchors of the Marvel multiverse, often leaving secondary figures in the periphery. This phenomenon is not exclusive to the modern Disney era, as the previous decades of Spider-Man films and the extensive X-Men series produced by 20th Century Fox also struggled with overpopulated rosters. Despite the overwhelming number of powered Marvel individuals that have graced the screen, certain portrayals remain deeply embedded in the cultural consciousness, fan-favorite interpretations that often feel like missed opportunities when they fail to return for subsequent installments.

Today, January 27, marks a significant milestone for an overlooked Marvel icon, as it is the 61st birthday of Alan Cumming. The actor provided a definitive live-action interpretation of Nightcrawler in the 2003 sequel X2, delivering one of the most visually arresting opening sequences in the history of the superhero genre. His portrayal of the teleporting mutant combined a sense of religious melancholy with incredible physical agility, yet the character was notoriously absent from the following film in the original trilogy. This disappearance was heavily felt by the audience, as the sequel failed to provide a narrative explanation for why such a powerful and compassionate member of the team would abandon the fight during the Phoenix saga. While younger versions of the character eventually appeared in the prequel timeline, the original version remained trapped in the past. Fortunately, Cumming’s Nightcrawler will finally get another opportunity to shine.

Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler Is One of the X-Men Returning in Avengers: Doomsday

The upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday is positioned as the monumental climax of the Multiversal Saga, utilizing a fractured reality to bring back legendary figures from the 20th Century Fox era to fight Victor von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Among the most anticipated returns is Nightcrawler, who is officially joining a roster that includes Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), and Scott Summers (James Marsden). This reunion is particularly significant because it addresses the long-standing dissatisfaction regarding the character’s abrupt departure from the franchise over two decades ago.

The third teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has already provided a glimpse into the dire circumstances facing these mutants. The footage features a somber look at the ruins of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, where Scott Summers is seen unleashing a massive optic blast against the sky. This imagery suggests that the X-Men are being hunted across their reality, possibly by Sentinels under the control of Doctor Doom. While Nightcrawler has not yet appeared in the brief teasers, the actor has confirmed that his experience on the project was a stark contrast to his time on X2. Cumming stated that the modern makeup process for his blue-skinned transformation has been reduced to only 90 minutes, compared to the grueling four-and-a-half hours required in 2003. He also described the return as a healing experience that allowed him to finally enjoy the character without the physical misery associated with the previous production.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

