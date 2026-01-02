Avengers: Doomsday’s X-Men Trailer Might Have Introduced the MCU’s Strongest Character (& You Totally Missed It)

The first two Avengers: Doomsday teasers tug at the heartstrings. Steve Rogers stars in the first one, returning home after a ride on his motorcycle. Instead of just kicking his feet up like most retired men, though, he puts on his dad hat and picks up his child. Thor also makes being a father a priority in the second Doomsday teaser, as he asks the Allfather, Odin, to give him the strength to win his upcoming battle and return home to his daughter, Love. However, the third doesn’t fall for the parent trap, being about putting the needs of the many over the needs of the few.

The description for the latest look at the 2026 film mentions Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr sharing a brief moment of peace. Unfortunately, the tone quickly shifts as Magneto’s narration foretells the arrival of death. But they won’t have to face it alone, as they have brave mutants standing with them in the face of insurmountable odds. The teaser doesn’t reveal all of them, wanting to keep some surprises for release day, but it does potentially tease the arrival of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s strongest character.

There May Be More Than One of Avengers: Doomsday‘s Mutants Than Meets the Eye

The MCU is taking its time embracing mutants. Rather than introducing a new team of characters, the powers that be are bringing an old one into the fold. Alongside Magneto and Professor X, familiar faces like Nightcrawler, Mystique, Gambit, and Beast will be fighting the good fight. However, none of them gets the action shot of all action shots in a Marvel Studios teaser trailer. That honor goes to Cyclops, who lets out a serious optic blast on the battlefield while facing off against a pack of Sentinels. Seeing the leader of the X-Men let loose is sure to be a welcome sight, since it begins to make up for the mistakes Fox made with the character. But the moment may do more than just that.

In X-Men: The Last Stand, Cyclops returns to Alkali Lake, where his beloved Jean Grey died, and lets off some steam. His optic blast is strong, but apparently not nearly as powerful as the one that appears in the Doomsday teaser. Maybe Scott Summers did training in his reality that helped him unlock a new gear, or losing another person close to him allowed him to dig deep and pull off something he never had before. Both scenarios are possible, as is another one that would make him the most powerful character in the multiverse. A few prerequisites just have to be met for it to happen.

Cyclops Is Capable of Wielding a Great Power

All mutants want is to secure a future for themselves, so they often create a paradise in a place that humanity cannot reach. In Avengers vs. X-Men, the location goes by the name “Utopia,” and a group known as the Five rules it. What gives the Five authority over all other mutants is that they each hold a piece of the Phoenix Force, a powerful cosmic entity that once possessed Jean Grey. Eventually, Cyclops comes into sole possession of the power and decides that he knows what’s best for the world. That doesn’t sit right with the Avengers, and they strike back. However, it’s Cyclops that decides to give up the Phoenix, believing the power is too dangerous. Doomsday isn’t a comic, though, so a different outcome might be in order.

Since Jean isn’t part of Doomsday‘s cast, she may already be gone in Cyclops’ reality, and her power is under her former partner’s control. It would certainly make him an interesting matchup for Doctor Doom, who has both magic and science on his side. The Phoenix is neither of those things, being something that Doom has probably never come across before during his travels. Well, no one in the MCU has faced it before, but that can only stay the case for so long. The band-aid might as well be ripped off on the biggest stage possible.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

