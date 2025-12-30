7 Years Later, Marvel Still Rules New Year’s Eve With the Ultimate Ball Drop Countdown Movie

It’s the end of the year 2025, and Marvel still rules New Year’s Eve by offering viewers the best movie viewing experience to take them into 2026. As Film Twitter and TikTok have taken over social media, New Year’s Eve has sparked an annual trend of fans syncing up their favorite content to play in coordination with the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, NYC (or whenever their local time zone ball drop occurs). The trend has created a pretty epic variety of TikToks, reels, and videos, but there is one New Year’s Eve ball drop viewing trend that stands well above the rest.

If you’ve never participated in the last seven years (or even heard of the trend), it’s become an annual fandom tradition to put on the dark epic event film Avengers: Infinity War on New Year’s Eve. If done correctly, the movie should reach the moment that Thanos snaps his fingers and erases half of all life in the universe, at the exact moment the ball drops.

Now, admittedly, having Avengers: Infinity War as your New Year’s Eve Ball Drop moment can be a little… daunting. Especially if you’ve had the kind of year that made you feel like the world could be ending, for real. So, have the new year begin with the cosmic annihilation of half the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is an alternative option: Avengers: Endgame.

Yes, Endgame is the other film that features a pivotal “snap” moment with the Infinity Gauntlet. Tony Stark/Iron Man steals the all-powerful object away from Thanos, the Mad Titan, and makes his own destructive wish to wipe out Thanos and his army, sparing the universe from the threat of total annihilation. The moment is followed by the deep sadness of Tony Stark dying and the heroes of the MCU gathering for his funeral, but ultimately, Endgame ends on a far happier note than Infinity War, giving the kind of fresh start, new day vibes that many fans may want as a theme to this upcoming new year.

Either way, it’s a good time to share with fellow Marvel fans on New Year’s Eve, whether it’s celebrating all together in person, or organizing watch parties with the friends you can be with in person. But how do you pull it off?

When To Start Avengers: Infinity War (or Endgame) On New Year’s Eve

Marvel Studios

The internet has been on this for years:

Start Avengers: Infinity War at 9:42:52 pm so The Thanos Snap occurs at midnight.

Start Avengers: Endgame at 9:29:30 pm so The Iron Man Snap occurs at midnight.

And of course, these two films aren’t your only options. Fans have expanded into taking films like The Lord of the Rings, The Matrix, or any of their favorite fandom films, really, and finding out fun new ways to sync with the New Year’s Eve ball drop. Let us know what you’re planning over on the ComicBook Forum!