7 MCU Characters Most Likely To Die In Avengers: Doomsday 

As Avengers: Doomsday approaches, there are a number of characters in the MCU that seem most likely to die in the upcoming movie. The MCU’s Multiverse Saga has introduced a wealth of new characters to the franchise, both those originating from its main timeline and others from throughout the Multiverse. With many new heroes and villains joining the MCU’s existing characters, the franchise’s roster is looking increasingly stacked with each new release. And, as the Multiverse Saga prepares for its two-part climax, it would seem logical that Avengers: Doomsday will thin the cast of characters a little. In order to raise the stakes for an epic finale, it seems all but certain that at least one MCU character will be shockingly killed off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If there’s one thing that previous movies in the MCU have indicated, it’s that the Multiverse Saga’s finale will be an epic and exciting event. Its Infinity Saga counterpart, Avengers: Infinity War, came to an unforgettable conclusion that saw the death of half the heroes of the MCU. Though Avengers: Doomsday will likely not recreate that high body count, it does seem likely that at least one character will lose their life in the high-stakes beginning to the Multiverse Saga’s finale, and there are already a few clear contenders for who that may be.

7) Bucky Barnes

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Having been introduced all the way back in Phase 1, Bucky Barnes has had some great MCU moments. His tragic villain turn and redemption arc has been one of the MCU’s best character stories, but it seems possible that his time in the franchise may soon come to an end. As one of the longest-serving heroes in the MCU with connections to multiple other heroes and villains, Bucky’s death in Avengers: Doomsday would strike an emotional chord throughout the franchise and with fans.

6) Hulk

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Hulk is one of the most powerful characters missing from Avengers: Doomsday, but despite being left out of the cast of the upcoming movie, it’s thought he may still appear. As a founding Avenger who has been consistently involved in various stories in the MCU, Hulk is a staple of the franchise. His death in Avengers: Doomsday would be a pretty major occurrence, and would certainly help galvanize the MCU’s heroes ahead of the Multiverse Saga’s final movie.

5) Loki

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

As Loki has been responsible for some of the MCU’s biggest death fake-outs, killing the former God of Mischief in Avengers: Doomsday might seem unlikely. However, Loki season 2 saw the character take on a new role as the God of Stories, protecting the various timelines of the Multiverse. His death would be a logical way to kick off the Multiversal chaos that will inevitably feature in Doomsday and Secret Wars, making Loki’s demise seem more than possible.

4) War Machine

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Although War Machine isn’t one of the most high-profile characters in the MCU, he perfectly fits the profile of a hero who could be killed off in Avengers: Doomsday. As one of the first characters introduced into the MCU, he has been a supporting hero almost since the beginning. His death would manage to strike an emotional chord without killing off a major character, making War Machine one of the characters likely to die in Doomsday.

3) Thor

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Since his introduction, Thor has put on impressive displays of power in the MCU and has cemented himself as one of the strongest Avengers in the franchise. Having featured in four solo movies and four Avengers movies to date, Thor’s story in the MCU has already proven fairly comprehensive. His death would be shocking, but killing off a founding Avenger of his power level seems possible for a cinematic event like Avengers: Doomsday.

2) Professor X

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The X-Men haven’t made their full MCU debut just yet, but some mutant characters have already appeared in the Multiverse Saga. One of these that has already been announced as returning is Patrick Stewart as Professor X, and it seems highly likely that he’ll die in Avengers: Doomsday. Considering he originally belongs to Fox’s X-Men franchise, it seems plausible that he will be killed off in order for the MCU to set up its own team of X-Men after the end of the Multiverse Saga.

1) Hawkeye

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The legacy of the MCU’s original Avengers is massive, as they paved the way for all the other heroes of the franchise to band together under a single banner. Hawkeye might be one of the most overlooked heroes in the franchise, but he’s also one of the most likely to be killed off in Doomsday. Jeremy Renner has already claimed not to be in the movie, which has only increased speculation that he will appear only long enough to be killed off.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!