Every Universe Confirmed to Appear in Avengers: Doomsday, Ranked By Importance

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Infinity Saga never goes back on its word. Throughout the first three phases of the franchise, the Infinity Stones are the most important items in the universe. Their mysterious abilities open the door for heroes like Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch to be born, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Of course, Thanos seeks to use the Stones to wipe out half of life in the universe, wanting to avoid watching everyone else meet the same fate as his home planet, Titan. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes aren’t going to sit on their hands and let innocent people die, though, so they do everything in their power to stop the Mad Titan.

Well, as the Multiverse Saga nears its conclusion, the MCU’s good guys will once again have to bring their A-game. This time around, Doctor Doom is the foe standing in their way, and he’s coming after the entirety of the multiverse. However, it’s unlikely that Avengers: Doomsday will have time to show every reality. Here’s every universe confirmed to appear in the 2026 film, ranked by importance.

4) Earth-10005

Earth-10005 makes its official MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine, being the reality that the Merc With a Mouth calls home. When the Time Variance Authority comes knocking and tries to wipe the reality out of existence, Deadpool jumps into action and recruits a Wolverine from another reality to help him. By the end of the movie, Earth-100005 is safe, having a new hero protecting it.

While Wade Wilson and Logan have yet to be confirmed as part of the cast of Doomsday, they may not be the only important characters who call Earth-10005 home. During The Marvels‘ post-credits scene, Monica Rambeau wakes up on a new Earth and meets Beast, a member of the X-Men. To keep things simple, the powers that be at Marvel Studios might have all the mutants be roommates. That will make things easier when Doom comes and wipes the planet off the map, paving the way for a reboot.

3) Earth-828

One universe that probably isn’t in danger of disappearing is Earth-828, the home of the Fantastic Four. In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the titular team members are celebrities, appearing on billboards and TV shows. They lose the public a bit during the Galactus fiasco, but by the end of the movie, all is good – at least until a strange man enters the Baxter Building.

Doom’s arrival on Earth-828 is going to send the Fantastic Four on a mission throughout the multiverse to find allies. For that reason, it’s unlikely that Doomsday spends all that much time there. Maybe that’s for the best, though, because the people of Earth-828 aren’t used to world-ending events coming to their doorstep every few years.

2) The End of Time

The Disney+ series Loki introduces the most unique location in the multiverse, the Time Variance Authority headquarters. An organization that operates outside the timeline to protect it, the TVA has a lot of mystery surrounding it when the God of Mischief arrives. He helps Mobius and Co. answer all of their questions and steps in a big way by holding the multiverse together at the End of Time.

With Tom Hiddleston being part of Doomsday‘s cast, it’s all but guaranteed that the movie will return to the scene of the crime. The most likely scenario is that Doom sets his sights on the multiverse tree and picks a fight with the Asgardian. Loki better knock off the rust fast because losing could mean the end of everything and everyone.

1) Earth-616 (Earth-199999)

There’s a lot of controversy surrounding the numerical designation of the Sacred Timeline, where the events of most of the MCU’s films take place. The franchise itself refers to it as Earth-616, but that can’t be right, since that’s the main Earth in Marvel Comics. So, it also goes by Earth-199999. However, no amount of debate will stop the Sacred Timeline from being the most important in Doomsday.

Even if the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men travel to different realities on their way to fight Doom, most of them will be fighting for Earth-199999. There’s just too much history in that universe to believe that any other one will even come close to making as big an impact.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

