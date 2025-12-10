DCU Superman Rumor Needs To Avoid a Mistake That Already Ruined DC Movies Once Before

DC Studios is officially pivoting its marketing machine toward the second theatrical chapter of its ambitious cinematic universe, Supergirl. Following the critical and commercial triumph of Superman, which successfully rebooted the franchise under James Gunn and Peter Safran, all eyes are on the next installment. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film adapts the acclaimed Tom King and Bilquis Evely comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, promising a darker, sci-fi western tone distinct from its predecessor. With Milly Alcock taking on the mantle of the Girl of Steel, expectations are sky-high for the film to match the financial return of the summer blockbuster. However, some emerging rumors regarding the film’s cast raise significant concern.

Recent reports suggest that David Corenswet will reprise his role as the Man of Steel in the upcoming film, inserting the flagship hero into his cousin’s narrative. This potential inclusion is worrying because Superman is absent from the original Woman of Tomorrow graphic novel. In the source material, Kara Zor-El is far removed from Earth and Kal-El’s shadow, embarking on a gritty revenge mission across the cosmos. The film, in its turn, is already taking liberties with the text by including Jason Momoa as Lobo, a character who also does not appear in the comic. While Momoa’s casting as the Main Man fits the intergalactic setting, adding Superman alongside him risks tipping the scales. If DC Studios forces too many established heavy hitters into Kara’s solo outing for the sake of brand cohesion, they risk undermining the story’s core identity.

Misplaced Cameos Already Hurt DC Movies Before

It is undeniable that a shared universe requires connectivity, but the history of DC on film is littered with projects that sacrificed narrative integrity for the sake of world-building. The most egregious example remains Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In a rush to compete with rival studios, the film paused its central conflict to introduce the entire Justice League via an encrypted email attachment found on Lex Luthor’s server. Audiences were forced to watch Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) click through QuickTime video files of Aquaman, Flash, and Cyborg, effectively stopping the movie dead to play teaser trailers for future installments. This clumsy integration destroyed the film’s pacing and signaled that the studio was more interested in selling a slate of upcoming products than telling a coherent story in the present.

The issue persisted years later with Black Adam, a film that banked its entire marketing strategy on a post-credits cameo by Henry Cavill. The return of the former Superman was engineered by Dwayne Johnson as a massive selling point, intended to set up a future clash of titans. However, the cameo felt desperate rather than organic, a frantic attempt to generate hype for a cinematic universe that was already crumbling. When the franchise was rebooted months later, the scene became a painful reminder of the studio’s lack of direction. Most recently, The Flash demonstrated the catastrophic lows of this approach during its “Chronobowl” sequence. The film utilized controversial CGI to resurrect deceased actors like Christopher Reeve and George Reeves, parading them across the screen in a hollow display of intellectual property. These appearances were distracting digital action figures that pulled viewers out of Barry Allen’s (Ezra Miller) emotional arc.

If Corenswet does return for Supergirl, his role must be handled with the same restraint used for Milly Alcock’s brief introduction in Superman. He should be a background element or a catalyst for her departure, not a co-star who swoops in to save the day. The audience needs to see Kara stand on her own, and that becomes impossible if the studio is too afraid to let her fly without a safety net.

Supergirl is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.



