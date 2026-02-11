Despite the Complaints, Project Hail Mary Giving Away Its Biggest Spoiler Was the Right Choice

In a year full of exciting sci-fi films, Project Hail Mary is understandably one of the most anticipated genre titles on deck. Drawing from author Andy Weir’s (The Martian) acclaimed source material, the movie revolves around science teacher Ryland Grace’s (Ryan Gosling) mission to save Earth. In the months leading up to the film’s release, Amazon MGM has put together a stellar marketing campaign that highlights Project Hail Mary‘s big-budget spectacle and emotionally charged narrative, easily selling it as a must-see theatrical experience. The studio made a big splash at this year’s Super Bowl, releasing the final trailer and a Big Game spot over the weekend to raise awareness.

While this latest patch of Project Hail Mary marketing materials did another great job of illustrating why the film has a chance to be very special, some people took issue with the final trailer. In a stark contrast from earlier looks at the film, the new preview places more of an emphasis on Rocky, the alien character Ryland befriends on his mission. The first Project Hail Mary trailers only hinted at Rocky, but the new one gives audiences a better idea of what he’s all about. Some viewers might have preferred if Rocky was held back to preserve surprises, but Amazon’s decision was the right one.

Ryland’s Friendship With Rocky Is the Heart of Project Hail Mary

Image Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

The primary goal of movie trailers is to sell the project to general audiences. Die-hard film fans who follow the ins and outs of the industry on a daily basis are well aware of what movies are on the way and which ones they’re interested in, but a large portion of the audience may not even know a film is coming out until they see a trailer. It’s the trailer’s job to highlight what the movie is and what it’s about, hooking potential viewers with a compelling angle. This is one of the reasons why people are confused by Lucasfilm’s marketing decisions for The Mandalorian & Grogu; advertisements haven’t really emphasized why the movie is worth seeing on the big screen.

It made sense to hold Rocky back in early Project Hail Mary trailers. The basic premise of a science teacher who’s a bit out of his depth embarking on a quest to save the planet is intriguing enough to capture people’s attention. Hiding Rocky allowed there to be a slow and natural build up to his eventual full reveal. Now that we’re closer to the release of Project Hail Mary, it was time to let Rocky be the star of the show. He isn’t just a random alien Ryland encounters for a scene or two; he’s an integral character to the story. Much like Ryland, Rocky is on a mission to save his dying world as well. The two form an unlikely bond as they work together to accomplish their task.

Rocky is what sets Project Hail Mary apart from its sci-fi contemporaries. The film’s entire emotional core is built around the Ryland/Rocky dynamic, so it’s important to highlight that element in the trailer. Showcasing the Rocky character highlights what makes Project Hail Mary unique; this isn’t just another standard “lone man trying to survive in space” film. Project Hail Mary is a buddy movie (from the directors of two of the finest buddy comedies this century) on a grand, sci-fi scale. So much of the movie’s heart is going to stem from not the stakes of Ryland’s mission, but his relationship with Rocky. Getting a taste of the Rocky character in action now allows audiences to develop their own connection to the alien well before the movie comes out, which should only increase interest in seeing the full film.

There might have been ways to market Project Hail Mary while minimizing Rocky’s presence in promotional materials, but going in the other direction means people are now invested in the Ryland/Rocky partnership. Seeing snippets of the two meeting and ironing out problems together (such as how to communicate with each other) creates a demand to see more of them. With this final trailer, viewers finally got a sense of what Project Hail Mary is truly about. It represents the best of sci-fi, showing individuals from very different walks of life uniting together to ensure a better future.

The Project Hail Mary Trailers Are Great Even With the Rocky Spoilers

Image Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Even though the final Project Hail Mary trailer peels the curtain back on Rocky, Amazon’s marketing department was smart about how it handled things. The footage shows just enough to suck people in without revealing too much. When the trailer is over, you don’t feel as if you’ve just watched a condensed version of the entire film. There are still numerous questions left unanswered (at least for people who didn’t read the book), such as the ultimate fate of both characters. The trailer features bits that are very poignant and emotional, underscoring the danger Ryland and Rocky find themselves in. After watching the trailer, sci-fi fans will want to see what happens to the characters.

In a time when it’s become increasingly easy to wait at home for the latest releases to hit streaming, the Project Hail Mary trailers have also done a phenomenal job of showcasing why viewers should make the trip to the theater to see it. A major selling point of the film is its immense scope and scale; the visuals are breathtaking, with cinematographer Greig Fraser deserving much of the credit in that department. Fraser has plenty of experience immersing audiences in films like the Dune series, The Batman, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. There are few working today better at painting on such a large and expansive canvas. Fraser’s work routinely deserves to be seen on the biggest of screens, and Project Hail Mary should be no exception. There’s a reason why Amazon is giving it an IMAX release.

There are some cases where audiences can plausibly say they won’t be missing much if they skip a certain movie in theaters and wait for streaming. If the trailers are any indication, Project Hail Mary does not fall under that umbrella. The combination of bold visuals and an intriguing, poignant narrative seems like a winning formula for box office success — especially since the “masterpiece” buzz Project Hail Mary is generating could create a FOMO factor that fuels ticket sales. Throughout the entire marketing campaign, Amazon excelled at highlighting why this film can be one of 2026’s best.

For anyone skeptical of Amazon’s marketing approach, take solace in Andy Weir’s take on the situation. Back in November, months before this final trailer served as Rocky’s coming out party, the author defended an earlier trailer’s tease of Rocky by describing the alien as “a core, central element of the plot.” It’s very difficult to sell a movie without shedding some light on the core, central elements of the plot. If Amazon revealed more specific story details in the trailers, then the complaints would be more justified. But as things stand, the Rocky-centric trailer is just another reason to be excited for Project Hail Mary.

