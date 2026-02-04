Godzilla Fans Can Have a Monster Movie Marathon for Free Right Now

The nature of the free streaming service Tubi, or any other free streaming service for that matter, is that the content on there doesn’t last forever. Sometimes movies or shows are on there for a few months and, of course, Tubi Originals are going to be on there potentially forever. But big IP movies? Those are the types of things you should catch while you can. And that’s part of the fun of Tubi. Every month you get the chance to familiarize yourself with something new and all it takes is a few ads. For instance, the Godzilla franchise. And right now, Tubi is absolutely loaded with Godzilla movies, and from several of the storied franchise’s eras, to boot.

Let’s go through every last movie on Tubi right now featuring the Big-G. While we’re at it, let’s go through some of the other Toho treasures on the streaming service.

Which Godzilla Movies Are Currently on Tubi?

image courtesy of toho

We’re going to go through all of these chronologically. To that point, let’s start with the classic ’50s-’70s era: the Shōwa era. HBO Max is the home of all of Godzilla’s Shōwa era movies, save for King Kong vs. Godzilla. And, while Tubi doesn’t have King Kong vs. Godzilla either, they do have the excellent Invasion of Astro-Monster, the fun era-capper Terror of Mechagodzilla, the underrated Ebirah, Horror of the Deep, and the notorious nadir of the era, All Monsters Attack.

Four out of Godzilla’s 15 Shōwa era movies is a nice treat, but that’s not all Tubi has from that particular point in time. There are other Toho movies that get lumped with those Godzilla movies in the minds of fans. And, of those, Tubi has Mothra, The H-Man, Varan the Unbelievable (whose title character went on to star in the Godzilla movie Destroy All Monsters), Atragon (whose Manda was also in Destroy All Monsters), and the beloved The War of the Gargantuas.

Now we arrive at the Heisei era (’80s through ’90s). Godzilla was in seven movies during this time frame. Those included The Return of Godzilla, Godzilla vs. Biollante, Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah, Godzilla vs. Mothra, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II, Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla, and Godzilla vs. Destoroyah. Tubi has the last three of those seven.

Destoroyah is one of the era’s very finest, Mechagodzilla II is a lot of fun, and SpaceGodzilla, while the worst of the era, is necessary viewing now that Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is all but certain to use that monster as its antagonist. Also included from that era is Rebirth of Mothra III, widely and rightly considered to be the best of that particular Heisei era trilogy.

Lastly, there’s the Millennium era (the Reiwa era followed, but Tubi has neither Shin Godzilla nor Godzilla Minus One). The Millennium era ran for six installments, including Godzilla 2000, Godzilla vs. Megaguirus, the wacky but well-liked Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack, Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla, Godzilla Tokyo S.O.S., and Godzilla: Final Wars. Tubi is currently offering Megaguirus, GMAK, Against Mechagodzilla, and Final Wars.

The Millennium era is a little more CGI-heavy than it should be, but there’s still fun to be had here. And, considering GMAK is both most fans’ favorite from this era and a one-off narrative (even Godzilla’s design is different from the two movies that preceded it and the two that followed it), it’s a fine place to start this phase of G-movie history.

Which Godzilla movie will you start with on Tubi? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!