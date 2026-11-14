It’s Not Too Late for Indiana Jones’ Most Underused Character to Take Over the Franchise

In the world of franchise filmmaking, Indiana Jones is starting to feel like a bit of an anomaly. While every other film series is being rebooted or reimagined, Indy remains relatively steadfast in its commitment to the original vision. In 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, director Steven Spielberg and star Harrison Ford created an indelible hero who has remained one of the most popular cinematic adventurers of all time. And throughout the 1980s, Spielberg and Ford reteamed for two more sequels, completing what was for a long while a strong contender for one of the best movie trilogies ever made.

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Of course, two more sequels followed: 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and 2023’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Both films seemed intent on ending the franchise on its own terms, with the latter featuring James Mangold (Logan) replacing Spielberg in the director’s chair. But now it seems like Ford’s tenure leading what was once among the top movie franchises of all time is over. This begs the question: what is the future of the Indiana Jones franchise? With such a valuable franchise in hand, Disney isn’t likely to leave it dormant for good. As it turns out, the answer has actually been quietly waiting in the wings for decades.

Short Round Was Always the Natural Choice to Become Indiana Jones’ Successor

Fans at the time may have balked at how different 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was from its predecessor. Not only was the film so dark that it was instrumental in creating the PG-13 rating, but it also served as a prequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark before George Lucas’ Star Wars saga cemented the term in the pop-culture vernacular. Reportedly, the intention was to make the films more of an anthology of standalone Indy adventures. However, with the more recent sequels harkening back to the series’ history, that initial goal appears to be, well, ancient history. So rather than recasting another actor as Indiana Jones, the smart move would be to shift the franchise’s focus over to another hero who already has a devoted fanbase.

Temple of Doom introduces moviegoers to a young boy named Short Round, who apparently had joined Indy on multiple adventures prior to the events of the film. He serves not only as Indy’s sidekick but is presented as something of a protégé. As played by Ke Huy Quan in his first-ever film role, the character brings a very different energy to the story and is widely beloved by fans. When Indy is under Mola Ram’s trance, Short Round breaks him out of it, declaring the hero his best friend. The unlikely friendship between these two is the emotional core of Temple of Doom. And now is the perfect time to bring Quan back to lead a new film.

Ke Huy Quan’s Comeback Gives the Franchise Another Chance to Get It Right

Quan famously stepped away from acting in the early 1990s after being dissatisfied with the roles out there. If he had been working when Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was in production, it’s easy to imagine an alternate version of that film where Short Round returns and is set up as the next-generation hero. Instead, that film introduced Shia LaBeouf’s Mutt Williams, a character who failed to connect with audiences. Despite being revealed as Indy’s son with Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), he is unceremoniously killed off-screen by the time Dial of Destiny begins. So the path toward re-introducing a new successor to the franchise is already clear.

Of course, now Quan is an Oscar winner for his comeback performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. And moreover, he has already taken his first leap toward a potential run as an action hero. Granted, 2025’s Love Hurts was a box office misfire, but Quan’s charisma and action prowess continue to make anything he’s in that much better. If Disney wants the Indiana Jones franchise to continue, it needs to move past Ford’s iconic performance. A simple recast wouldn’t work, as the short-lived TV series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles proved in the 1990s. But building a new adventure around Quan’s Short Round — especially with Ford in a baton-passing supporting role a la Creed — could be the series’ best bet of staying relevant.

Do you want to see Quan back in his iconic New York Giants cap as Short Round for a new adventure set in the world of the previous Indiana Jones films? Let us know in the comments below!