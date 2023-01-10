Indiana Jones Star Says It Would Be "Incredible" to Reprise Role for TV Series

Indiana Jones fans are shocked that star Harrison Ford is returning to the iconic role for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but with the film set to be the sendoff to Ford's iconic character, we're left to wonder what the future could hold for the franchise, with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star Ke Huy Quan recalling how excited he would be to reprise his role of Short Round in a future project. Reports have emerged in recent months that Lucasfilm is developing a TV series for Disney+ set within the franchise, but without Ford's involvement, there are various characters that could become the focal point of the project, Short Round included. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to hit theaters on June 30th.

"First of all, I love the character Short Round, he is so awesome. He's funny, he's courageous, he saves Indy's ass, and if Disney or Lucasfilm ever comes to me, 'We want to do a Short Round spinoff,' I'm there, man," Quan confirmed with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I love that character so much and I loved that experience so much and it would just be incredible to revisit that character many years later."

As far as what his character might have gotten up to in the years since audiences met him, the actor joked, "I have no idea. Your guess is as good as mine, but because he looks up to Indy so much, I would not be surprised if he ended up being an archaeologist."

The actor previously shared that he not only holds the role of Short Round dear to him, but also that of his character Data from The Goonies.

"Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies changed my life, they changed the trajectory of my life. I still can't believe, 38 years later, I still have people come up to me and tell me how their life has been impacted by those two movies. So I'm grateful to be a part of that," Quan shared with ComicBook.com last year when asked if he was interested in reprising these roles. "And yes, over the years, I always dreamed of revisiting those characters. In fact, we tried for many years, making a Goonies 2. We've hired numerous writers with numerous drafts, but it just never came to be. And so, even my return to acting, it was once, to me, a very, very distant dream. [Everything Everywhere All at Once directors] the Daniels made that distant dream into a reality today and I'm so grateful to them. So, yeah, I'd love to."

He added, "I'm excited that we're going to get Indiana Jones 5. I love Harrison Ford very much, and I can't wait for him to don that fedora hat once again, and crack that whip another time. So yeah, I'm very happy."

