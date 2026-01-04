Netflix is About to Lose One of the Best Sci-Fi Trilogies of the 21st Century

Now is your last chance to watch one of the 21st century’s best sci-fi movie trilogies before it leaves Netflix in the coming week. Netflix in the United States includes some of the best sci-fi movies ever made, including the likes of Dune, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, The Terminator, and many more. All of these movies have launched incredible film series and franchises, many of which are still going strong today, and yet another notable sci-fi movie series is included on the streaming service, but only for a limited time longer.

Adapted from novels by author James Dashner, The Maze Runner movies released in 2014, 2015, and 2018, respectively, and the full trilogy has been available on Netflix since October 2025. Despite only landing on the platform three months ago, The Maze Runner, The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, and The Maze Runner: The Death Cure will be leaving Netflix on January 9, 2026. This means that now is the perfect time to catch up with The Maze Runner trilogy on Netflix in the United States.

Play video

Why You Should Watch The Maze Runner Trilogy on Netflix Now

The first The Maze Runner movie in 2014 received critical and commercial success, connecting with its young audience by promoting courage, teamwork, and bravery in the face of wild adversity. The Maze Runner followed Thomas (Dylan O’Brien), a teenager who wakes up in the middle of an intricate maze where he meets a group of other boys, and later Teresa (Kaya Scodelario), who are all trying to find a way out of the maze while building their own society. Hunger Games-esque, The Maze Runner explored a dark dystopia through the eyes of a young cast.

While The Scorch Trials and The Death Cure didn’t fare so well critically as their predecessor, the movies expanded the world and mythology of the Gladers and the World Catastrophe Killzone Department (WCKD) that imprisoned them. The plot and character development of these latter movies received criticism, which ultimately ended the film series after just three movies. Even so, The Maze Runner trilogy is best watched together as one complete narrative, but there are only a few days left to watch these three movies on Netflix in the US.

While The Maze Runner series we know may not be continuing, a reboot-come-continuation of the franchise is in the works. Jack Paglen (Transcendence, Alien: Covenant) has been hired to write the script for a new Maze Runner movie, while Wes Ball will be returning as a producer. It will honor the previous movies while exploring a new story with fresh characters, perhaps with a different take on the maze itself while introducing previously-unused elements from the books. This may be why The Maze Runner trilogy is leaving Netflix, which spells good news for the franchise going forward.

