Now That Scarlett Johansson Is in The Batman Part II, Another MCU Alum Should Join Her (& I Know Who They Should Play)

There has already been plenty of crossover between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Universe. James Gunn taking over DC Studios means that he’s ready to have all of his good friends walk across the aisle, with him discussing roles with Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Zoe Saldaña. Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff, and Nathan Fillion have already had the pleasure of playing in the DCU sandbox. However, another filmmaker working with Warner Bros. Discovery is tired of seeing Gunn being the only one poaching talent. Matt Reeves recently went big game hunting by offering a role in The Batman Part II to one of the biggest names in MCU history, and he hit his mark.

Scarlett Johansson is circling a role in the highly anticipated sequel, and while details about her role are under wraps, rumors claim that she’s going to show off a new side of herself by playing a villain. That’s going to be a nice change of pace for both Johansson and the audience because, by the end of her run in the MCU, Black Widow is arguably Earth’s mightiest hero. Her character competes with one other Avenger for the title, and it just so happens that their actor is also an excellent fit for what Reeves is cooking.

The Batman Part II Should Reunite Two of the Original Avengers

Black Widow and Hawkeye are two peas in the MCU, and for good reason. S.H.I.E.L.D. tasks Clint Barton with hunting down Natasha Romanoff, and while he finds her, he’s unable to pull the trigger. That moment of mercy lays the groundwork for a great friendship, with the two agents always having each other’s backs in the field and keeping secrets under wraps. By Phase 2, though, Clint is constantly trying to retire, which leaves Natasha in need of a new partner in crime. She turns to Captain America, who has trouble trusting her at first, but taking down HYDRA together smooths things over.

When the Sokovia Accords come knocking, it’s fair to say that Natasha is Steve Rogers’ best friend outside of Sam Wilson, being a shoulder for him to cry on when Peggy Carter dies. Their bond only grows after they go on the run together and survive the events of Avengers: Infinity War. While Steve isn’t there when Natasha sacrifices herself in Avengers: Endgame, her death hits him hard, opening the door for Chris Evans to deliver an emotional performance as he says goodbye to his dear friend. Fortunately, goodbyes don’t have to be forever, as Reeves now has a chance to build on what the MCU did by bringing Johansson and Evans back together.

Chris Evans Is Everything That The Batman Part II Needs

If Johansson’s character is going to walk down a dark path, she’s going to need help, as going solo in Gotham City means being a small fish in a giant ocean. The best way for her to plant her flag is to make friends on the right side of the law. In most Batman stories, Harvey Dent starts as an upstanding civil servant, only for the darkness in Gotham to consume him and turn him into the very thing he swore to destroy. But The Batman Part II can’t just have anyone play Dent alongside Johansson’s villain; it needs someone who knows how to play both sides.

In Knives Out, Evans brings Ransom Drysdale, a spoiled rich kid, to life. He goes all out by making Ransom just the most unlikeable person possible, but there’s also a layer of evil bubbling underneath. It isn’t until he film’s finale that it reveals itself, turning Ransom from a prick into a full-blown monster. A similar journey could be in Evan’s future if he’s willing to work with Reeves and Co. and play a character that’s essentially the opposite of Captain America.

The Batman Part II hits theaters on October 1, 2027.

