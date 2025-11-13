5 MCU Romances That Should Have Happened

The Marvel Cinematic Universe contains no shortage of romance alongside its thrilling action and epic superhero stories. Ranking among the most memorable longstanding MCU couples are Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), and Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and MJ (Zendaya). Beyond its most recognizable pairings, the comic book franchise has delivered other captivating romances, such as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and Peter Quill/Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). MCU fans also love to ship characters who have never been romantically involved, and there are some great possibilities.

In some cases, though, a hypothetical MCU couple missed its chance to happen. The following five MCU romantic pairings would have been fantastic, but it’s not likely they will ever come to fruition.

5) Bucky Barnes and Sharon Carter

Image courtesy of marvel studios

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) has faced so much hardship over his time in the MCU, and a romantic storyline could have further fueled his redemption arc. The so-called Winter Soldier hardly interacts with Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which would have been the best project to cement them as a couple. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky team up with Sharon in Madripoor while investigating the Flag Smashers, and the old friends share some lighthearted banter.

Their encounters suggest that Bucky and Sharon would make a good MCU couple, as the two both have a dark past with S.H.I.E.L.D. and have engaged in other criminal activities. Sharon’s status as the Power Broker might have made a potential romance with Bucky a challenge, but their success in a working relationship means anything is possible. Instead of Sharon’s brief fling with Steve Rogers, the MCU should have opted for a romantic arc for her and Bucky. With Sharon’s MCU future up in the air, it appears their chance for love is gone.

4) Captain Marvel and Maria Rambeau

Image Courtesy of Marvel studios

The fan-requested romantic pairing of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) could easily melt viewers’ hearts, but an even better potential love interest was by Carol’s side at the beginning. In Captain Marvel, Carol and Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) develop a close friendship while serving as pilots in the United States Air Force together, reconnecting six years after Carol crashed and was presumed dead. Their heartfelt relationship was never confirmed as anything more than platonic, though it’s not too far of a stretch to say that they could have been lovers.

Carol and Maria were each other’s rock before they were separated. Even after their time apart, the two quickly restored their relationship. Maria and her daughter Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) treated Carol like a family member, and their bond still endures after Maria’s death. Captain Marvel doesn’t need a romantic partner by any means; however, a love story between Carol and Maria in the 1980s would have added a fascinating layer to Captain Marvel‘s narrative.

3) Steve Rogers and Black Widow

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

It’s sad to think about what could have been between Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). The two worked well as friends and Avengers colleagues throughout their MCU tenures, but a romance could have added a little more fun to their arcs. Steve and Natasha’s chemistry is palpable in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as they operate closely together and even share a kiss while posing as a couple in public. Elsewhere in the MCU, Steve and Natasha have a strong partnership defined by respect and trust, and it’s evident that they care about each other.

Steve’s romance with Peggy Carter was a thing of the past, seamlessly setting up a love story with a new character. Yet, the MCU decided to force a relationship between Natasha and Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in Avengers: Age of Ultron, eliminating the possibility of a Captain America-Black Widow pairing. The awkward writing and lack of chemistry in Natasha and Bruce’s love story are rendered even more frustrating, considering that Steve was a much more suitable match for Black Widow.

2) Valkyrie and Sif

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

It was heavily rumored that Valkyrie would have a love interest in Thor: Love and Thunder; however, no such storyline materialized in the movie’s final cut. As a result, the MCU squandered the perfect opportunity to make Valkyrie and Sif (Jaimie Alexander) a couple. The two characters have never shared the screen, though their shared status as tough Asgardian warriors makes them an ideal fit. Fierce, loyal, and courageous, Valkyrie and Sif would serve as a compelling romantic pairing in New Asgard as they lead their people and train new warriors. Although Valkyrie and Sif still reside in New Asgard at the end of Love and Thunder, the best opportunity for a romance between them has come and gone. Thor’s corner of the MCU would be much more interesting if the franchise had taken advantage of this clear match made in Valhalla.

1) Druig and Makkari

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Some romantic feelings between Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) are implied in Eternals, though the MCU hasn’t fully explored their relationship — and probably never will. In the film, the mind controller and the super-speedster exhibit a close bond, occasionally flirting with each other or sharing a warm embrace. Despite their obvious connection, Druig and Makkari are not established as a couple to the same extent as Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Sersi (Gemma Chan) or Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Ben (Haaz Sleiman).

Druig and Makkari’s wonderful chemistry is one of the most enjoyable parts of Eternals, and it’s a shame the pair doesn’t have more screen time. Perhaps an Eternals sequel would have seen them engage in a well-developed romance, but unfortunately, MCU fans won’t likely get to see it. If Eternals had performed better critically and commercially, Druig and Makkari might have gone on to become the MCU’s best power couple.

