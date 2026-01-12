One of the Worst Rated Movies of All Time Debuted 30 Years Ago Today (But Does It Really Deserve the Hate?)

While there are a lot of good movies, there are some that aren’t. Sometimes it’s a matter of a movie being just okay. There are plenty of movies that are meant to be entertaining, not high art. Then there are movies that are bad. Sometimes that’s because of a bad premise, bad acting, bad writing or other factors — or a combination of them all. And then there are movies that qualify as “worst ever made” and 30 years ago today, one notoriously terrible film hit theaters.

Opening on January 12, 1996, Bio-Dome is widely considered one of the absolute worst movies ever made. The film, inspired by the real life Biosphere 2 Earth system science research facility, starred Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin as two not-so-bright slackers who stop to use the bathroom at what they think is a shopping mall but turns out to be a closed ecological system (aka “bio-dome”) where a group of scientists are going to be sealed in for a year. While the film did reasonably well at the box office, it was slammed by both critics and audiences — sitting today at a 4% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. But while the film has gone down as a truly awful movie, three decades later one has to wonder if the hate is truly deserved.

Bio-Dome Is Juvenile and Cheesy — But It’s Actually Funny And Surprisingly Immersive

No one is going to argue that Bio-Dome is a great movie. Much of the film’s humor is very childish (think toilet humor here) and it’s incredibly cheesy, but that doesn’t mean that the movie is all bad. The general conceit of the film is that these two losers — Bud (Shore) and Doyle (Baldwin) are stuck in a sealed dome with some very smart people. It initially goes pretty much the way you’d expect it to: the smart scientists don’t want them there, they can’t be let out because it would ruin the experiment, they do some dumb things and then realize that they have a chance to impress girls and end up getting involved and interested for real in the process. Through a series of events, Bud and Doyle uncover a major threat and it’s up to them to save the day. It’s actually an interesting, if not surface-level, plot

And let’s be honest, there’s something charming about people usually seen as unintelligent losers actually redeeming themselves. Bud and Doyle’s hijinks may be childish and at times even gross, but the characters do actually go on a journey of development and, Shore and Baldwin both do a good job of selling that transformation. There’s also the matter of how the movie is put together. Bio-Dome is, in many ways, successful in creating a rich world that is very much all its own. There’s real science (albeit extremely watered down and played up for hijinks) and it works together to create sort of a lighthearted tale that pokes fun about certain aspects of academia while also encouraging regular people to care about the environment.

Ultimately, Bio-Dome is never going to be considered a good movie by any metric, and it might actually deserve all of the criticism it received. But it’s also a film that has a surprising amount of redeeming value and, 30 years on, doesn’t deserve all the hate it’s gotten. It might even warrant another watch, be it for nostalgia or just to look at it with fresh eyes and look for the good rather than the goofy.

Bio-Dome is currently available to stream for free on Tubi and Pluto TV.

