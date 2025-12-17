One of the Worst Comedies Ever Is About To Exit Netflix and Stop Streaming

Humor is subjective, but critics and audiences agree that this 0% Rotten Tomatoes-rated 2020s comedy about to leave Netflix is one of the worst. The streaming giant has a great lineup of films for subscribers looking for a laugh, with everything from the Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams-led 2018 comedy Game Night to Mike Judge’s iconic 2006 entry Idiocracy currently streaming. Another title in the catalog failed to make much of an impact at all or even really garner much laughter, and it’s only on Netflix for a few more hours.

The critically panned 2020 Pauly Shore vehicle Guest House is currently in its final hours of streaming on Netflix with a scheduled departure date of December 18th. The movie, co-written and directed by Sam Macaroni and released straight to digital/VOD, centers around a newly engaged couple who finally move into their guest house with one major catch: a perennial party animal who collects drugs and priceless artifacts lives in the guest house. In addition to Shore, the movie also stars Mike Castle, Aimeé Teegarden, Billy Zane, Steve-O, Charlotte McKinney, and Mikaela Hoover.

Guest House Earned a 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

The only thing rarer than earning that coveted 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is earning a 0% critic score, and in that regard, Guest House was a success. Although that abysmal rating is based on just five critic reviews, the film’s audience reception didn’t paint much of a better picture, Guest House holding just a 39% audience score based on more than 100 reviews. Brian Orndoff of Blue-Ray.com described the movie as “an unimaginative ride of dismal antics and desperation,” while one viewer simply described Guest House as “painful to watch” with “no redeeming features at all.”

Guest House hasn’t even landed as a “so bad it’s good” type of movie but is rather a solidly excruciating and forgettable experience. Although the film sets out to be laugh-out-loud fun, none of the jokes really hit, and they rely too heavily on offensive and outdated humor. Even the jokes that aren’t sexist and homophobic feel more mean-spirited, excruciating, and tedious than funny. Even overlooking the humor, none of the characters are particularly likable, including the lead couple you’re supposed to root for, the plot feels aimless and underdeveloped, and the ending isn’t all that satisfying.

Where to Stream Guest House After It Leaves Netflix?

Guest House is definitely the type of movie that most people simply won’t like, but the film does still have a few fans, and they may be left scrambling to find the film after its exit from Netflix. The movie currently doesn’t stream outside of the platform, and it isn’t currently scheduled to move to a different streaming service following its December 18th exit. This means that after the movie departs the streamer, the only way to watch it will be by either renting or purchasing it online. Streaming catalogs are constantly updating with new titles, though, so it is possible that Guest House will reappear on streaming in the future.

