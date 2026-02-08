Disclosure Day Trailer Reveals More of Steven Spielberg’s Return to Sci-Fi

7 years after his last sci-fi, Steven Spielberg is back in the genre with Disclosure Day, Universal’s star-studded UFO movie. Starring Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Josh O’Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Colin Firth (The King’s Speech), Eve Hewson (Bridge of Spies), and Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin), the film not only marks Spielberg’s first movie since The Fablemans back in 2022 but his first return to science-fiction since Ready Player One. The film marks the latest in the iconic director’s movies on close encounters, following in the footsteps of…Close Encounters, E.T., and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Ahead of its June 12, 2026 release, the studio released the next trailer for the event movie for the Super Bowl. The new footage from the film takes on a surprising form, though, beginning with what appears to be a news broadcast that’s being interrupted by breaking news, something that almost certainly startled some viewers who weren’t aware of what they were seeing. Furthermore, the new footage offers even more teases for the film’s narrative and the big alien mystery found in its plot. Check it out below:

Some of the new footage for Disclosure Day that’s seen in the Super Bowl Trailer reveals the kind of elements that one might expect from a UFO movie, revealing a unique crop circle design that appears to form on its own, with a character standing in a field. Furthermore, one of the final shots of the trailer is of an actual UFO making its way through a dense cloud, but stopping short of a full reveal of the actual intergalactic vehicle, offering just enough of a tease that it makes the anticipation for the final film even higher.

Another curious detail found in the footage is the tease, or implication, that the aliens in the film are capable of disgusting themselves in ways that make them at least appear human. We can glean this not only from the way a character asks “Are they people?”, but also from shot a character’s eyes changing colors and shifting in size, plus the one-shot that saw a woman morph into Emily Blunt’s character. Though this doesn’t necessarily mean that Blunt is playing an extraterrestrial in the film, it’s an implication that the film will no doubt have ahead of its release.

One thing that the Disclosure Day trailer is definitely making clear is that you don’t know who you can trust in the film. It won’t be certain at any point who might be an alien and who might be human, but that also brings up a distinct question that the film itself may be asking: are the aliens even a threat or are the humans the more dangerous of the two?

