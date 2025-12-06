The Batman Part II Dropping A Major DC Character Could Actually Be a Good Thing

The Batman Part II has another disappointing cast update, but the news might not be as terrible as some think. Resuming the story of director Matt Reeves’s The Batman (2022), the sequel will see the return of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman, Andy Serkis’s Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon, and Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb/Penguin. It was recently reported that Scarlett Johansson will be joining The Batman Part II‘s cast in an undisclosed role. Plot details have been kept under wraps thus far, prompting much speculation about which other DC characters will show up in the film. Following Reeves’s confirmation that The Penguin star Cristin Milioti will not appear as Sofia Falcone in The Batman Part II, a second major character from the franchise has been left out of the movie.

Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman is reportedly not expected to appear in The Batman Part II. The iconic DC anti-hero, also known as Selina Kyle, becomes an ally to The Batman‘s main hero, investigating Gotham City’s criminal underworld alongside him in the film. After the murder of her close friend, Selina resolves to kill her father, Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). Yet, her quest for vengeance stops when the mob boss is assassinated by the Riddler (Paul Dano). The open-ended conclusion to Selina’s arc in The Batman renders her future uncertain, and it’s not confirmed when or if she will return. Catwoman’s absence from The Batman Part II is discouraging, but it could prove to be the right decision in the long run.

Catwoman’s Absence From The Batman Part II Isn’t as Disastrous as It Seems

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

No one should be overly surprised that Kravitz’s Catwoman won’t feature in The Batman Part II. After all, the crafty cat burglar parts ways with Batman and leaves Gotham at the end of The Batman. As she begins a new life elsewhere, it’s unlikely that Selina would return to Gotham in the near future. Accordingly, the events of The Batman Part II will involve other characters in the city, though it may suffer a bit as a result of Catwoman’s omission.

Batman’s partnership with Catwoman is one of the best parts of The Batman, so it’s unfortunate not to get a continuation of their complex dynamic in the sequel. Even so, Catwoman’s exclusion from The Batman Part II opens up the opportunity for the character to lead her own corner of The Batman universe. If DC handles the franchise with care, Catwoman will have a bright future despite her non-involvement in The Batman Part II.

Catwoman Can Still Have an Exciting Future in The Batman Franchise

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Instead of shoehorning Catwoman into a movie that doesn’t have room for her, DC could be saving her to lead another project. Whether in the form of a film or a TV show, a Catwoman spinoff would be an excellent choice to succeed The Penguin. Fortunately, the aforementioned HBO Max series provides the perfect setup for Selina’s next chapter. At the end of The Penguin‘s finale, Sofia Falcone, forcibly returned to Arkham Asylum, receives a letter from her half-sister. Although the contents of Catwoman’s note are unknown to the audience, one could reasonably predict that the two will cross paths on screen in an upcoming The Batman project.

No future spinoffs in The Batman universe are confirmed as of now, so it remains to be seen whether DC does Catwoman justice in the years to come. Still, the prospect of a Catwoman-led spinoff, especially one that includes Milioti’s Sofia, is an exciting one. It’s no secret that DC has struggled to get The Batman Part II off the ground since its announcement in April 2022. Numerous delays have pushed the movie to 2027, and fans are understandably frustrated about the long wait for The Batman‘s sequel. If the franchise’s slow development process continues, it could spell trouble for Catwoman. It’s hard to know for sure what’s in store for Selina, but it’s hard to believe that DC would let such a legendary character go to waste on the sidelines.

The Batman Part II will open in theaters on October 1, 2027.

