5 The Batman Universe Characters Who Deserve Their Own Spinoff

The Batman universe is overflowing with interesting characters who could easily lead their own spinoff. Matt Reeves’s The Batman (2022) launched a captivating new era for Bruce Wayne/Batman (Robert Pattinson) in a brutal and gritty portrayal of Gotham City. With a gripping story and fantastic supporting characters such as Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), and Oz Cobb/Penguin (Colin Farrell), The Batman won over fans and critics. The franchise’s first spinoff series, The Penguin (2024), achieved similar success as it fixated on Gotham’s ruthless crime organizations embroiled in an intense power struggle. No other spinoffs are confirmed ahead of The Batman Part II (2027), but Reeves has indicated that more projects set in this universe will materialize at some point.

These five existing characters in The Batman universe are the best candidates for a solo spinoff project following The Penguin.

5) Carmine Falcone

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) meets his demise in The Batman, but that doesn’t mean he can’t appear again in the franchise. In fact, a younger version of the character, played by Mark Strong, shows up in The Penguin‘s flashback sequences. Thus, a prequel about the notorious kingpin’s early days in Gotham’s criminal underworld would serve as a captivating look into The Batman universe’s past. Fans would likely enjoy delving into Carmine’s association with Batman’s father, Thomas Wayne, as well as the villain’s history with his estranged daughter, Catwoman. With so many intriguing storylines to work with, a spinoff centered on Carmine has the potential to match The Penguin‘s success.

4) Jim Gordon

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. pictures

Lt. Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) is one of Batman’s most valuable allies in The Batman, as he helps the hero track down The Riddler. Even though he plays a significant role in the movie, Gordon has limited screen time. The skilled policeman would be an excellent choice to headline a spinoff highlighting the day-to-day activities of Gotham City’s law enforcement. A decaying city rife with all types of crime, the Batman universe’s Gotham could benefit from deeper exploration in the future, and Gordon’s point of view would provide a compelling storyline. Wright is more than capable of leading a project, so there’s no reason for DC not to consider a Gordon spinoff.

3) The Riddler

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The Riddler may sit behind bars at the end of The Batman, but his story doesn’t have to end there. A mysterious villain bent on gruesomely eliminating Gotham’s corrupt officials, Riddler could easily escape captivity. In that case, a hypothetical spinoff could fixate on his resurgence in Gotham. In a more likely scenario, Riddler has been defeated for good, and a prequel detailing his origin and earlier crimes would be a great addition to The Batman franchise. Moreover, Riddler’s unsettling demeanor and intricate tricks make him one of Batman’s toughest foes. Villains don’t often get to exist at the forefront of multiple projects, so The Batman universe would be smart to surprise everyone and develop Riddler into a more memorable character.

2) Sofia Falcone

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Television

Conveniently, The Penguin‘s ending already provides the perfect setup for Sofia Falcone’s (Cristin Milioti) next appearance. Arrested and returned to Arkham Asylum after taking control of her family’s crime empire, Sofia receives a letter from Selina, her half-sister. The scene possibly foreshadows Sofia’s release from Arkham and team-up with Catwoman in a future project, and that story could be even greater than The Penguin.

Having repeatedly endured betrayal from Carmine, Oz, and others close to her, Sofia is primed for a revenge arc in The Batman universe. Catwoman could emerge as Sofia’s ideal partner in crime to restore her status in Gotham, or the Falcone matriarch could retake the city on her own. Milioti’s exceptional performance as the tragic and formidable crime boss warrants her own spinoff, and the character’s fascinating story should land her a prominent role in the franchise’s future.

1) Catwoman

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Whether involving a team-up with Sofia or telling an entirely different story, a Catwoman spinoff needs to be DC’s priority. The elusive and quick-witted thief operates according to her own convictions despite her brief alliance with Batman, meaning she could take on the role of a hero or villain. Catwoman’s departure from Gotham at the end of The Batman might indicate her absence from the sequel, though it’s hard to believe Selina won’t come back in the future.

A morally ambiguous personality with a strong sense of justice, Catwoman is an essential presence in Batman stories. Selina’s next chapter could see her return to Gotham or take on some business elsewhere, and the franchise would be remiss to not give her a solo project. More than two decades after Halle Berry starred in DC’s only Catwoman movie, it’s time for Kravitz’s Selina to receive the treatment the iconic character deserves.

