The Perfect John Wick Replacement Was Just Revealed by Henry Cavill

Over a decade ago, action cinema changed forever with the release of John Wick. An unlikely comeback vehicle for star Keanu Reeves, John Wick became a sleeper hit thanks to its simple yet effective story, inventive world building reminiscent of comic book universes, and jaw-dropping set pieces. Utilizing gun fu to tremendous impact, the film impressed critics and audiences, launching one of the biggest action franchises of the modern era. Spawning from that original John Wick were three mainline sequels (each one a bigger box office hit than the last) and the spinoff Ballerina. Due to the IP’s success, John Wick has arguably overtaken Neo as Reeves’ defining role.

The John Wick franchise had a great run for nearly a decade, but things seem to be slowing down a bit now. Ballerina underwhelmed at the box office last summer, and it remains to be seen if that will have any impact on other spinoffs in development. John Wick 5 was officially announced last year, though due to how John Wick 4 ended, the creative team needs time to iron out the right story before starting production. As fans wait to see what the future holds for the Baba Yaga, the perfect replacement has emerged to fill the void: Henry Cavill’s Highlander.

Henry Cavill’s Highlander Could Be the Next John Wick

As John Wick director Chad Stahelski (who helmed the franchise’s first four installments) maps out a game plan for John Wick 5, he’s turning his attention to a different kind of action film. Stahelski is calling the shots on the long-awaited Highlander reboot starring Cavill, and this could take the mantle from John Wick as the next defining action series for this era. Recently, the first images of Cavill as protagonist Connor MacLeod were released, and they look perfect. In terms of the lighting and composition of the stills, they look like something pulled from a John Wick movie, which isn’t a shock given the Stahelski connection. The photos promise another visually striking action movie that fully immerses audiences in its world.

We still have to wait to see footage of Cavill in action, but Stahelski’s track record is reason enough to be excited for Highlander. After taking movie gunfights to the next level with brilliant choreography and impressive stunt work, the filmmaker is now attempting to do the same thing for swords. If Stahelski is able to find a way to innovate on-screen sword battles, action fans will be in for a treat. Thanks to his background as a stuntman and stunt coordinator, Stahelski is a master when it comes to staging thrilling action sequences, and he surely has some great ideas in mind for the Highlander set pieces. Imagine something like the Red Circle shootout, but with Cavill cutting through enemies with a sword.

Speaking of Cavill, he’s another reason why Highlander is such an intriguing prospect. After his big breakthrough as the DC Extended Universe’s Superman, Cavill remains a fan-favorite actor who is certainly more than capable of headlining an action franchise. His combination of screen presence and charisma makes him the ideal choice to lead Highlander. Many feel Cavill was dealt a bad hand in the DCEU, as he never truly got enough time to shine as Superman. Highlander could be a way to make up for that, giving Cavill a new signature role in the same way John Wick revitalized Reeves’ career.

Stahelski has an ambitious vision in mind for Highlander, implementing a timeline shift that transports the action to the present day. Part of his pitch to Cavill was selling the actor on playing a warrior who’s been alive for 500 years and is skilled in a variety of fighting styles, so there’s a ton of sequel potential here assuming Highlander is a hit. The franchise has a rich lore and mythology, and it sounds like Stahelski is reinventing it for modern audiences, so hopefully he’ll get a chance to expand upon this first film. If John Wick is anything to go by, Stahelski knows what it takes to build out a captivating cinematic world.

