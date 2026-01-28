Henry Cavill Reveals Highlander Reboot First Look (And It Looks Fantastic)

It seems 2026 is the year that dream projects finally become realities, as we’ve already seen the long-in-development Masters of the Universe close in on its theatrical finish line, and now another high-profile project is finally hitting its home stretch. That project is the highly anticipated Highlander reboot from Chad Stahelski, and now Henry Cavill has finally revealed the first look at the project, and it looks fantastic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cavill shared the first two images from the anticipated Highlander reboot on Facebook, and they both feature full looks at Cavill’s version of Connor MacLeod, who was played by Christopher Lambert in the original. The trench coat and swept-down hair are pretty spot-on, and the second image shows his trusty blade on his hip. The locations and the first shot, especially, are stunning, and if this is the first look, we can’t wait to see what the film has in store when it finally releases a trailer.

The Highlander Reboot Has Had A Long Journey (But It’s Almost Here)

The Highlander reboot has been in the works for quite some time, and both of its lead stars signed up years ago. Dave Bautista signed on to play The Kugan around 10 years ago, who is the villain of the original film, and will face off against Cavill’s Connor MacLeod. Cavill signed on to play Connor in 2021, but the film didn’t start production until last year.

That was because the film changed studios. The film was previously set up at Lionsgate, but then the film moved to Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists, and it wasn’t just the reboot that moved. The deal included full rights to the Highlander franchise, which includes all of the previous four films and the three television shows.

Then last year, Cavill was injured, and filming had to stop for a while. Thankfully filming was able to resume after he made a full recovery, and now it seems after around a decade fans are finally going to see Highlander on the big screen once more. If this works, it could be another major franchise for Amazon MGM Studios, which is now home to successes like Lord of the Rings, Fallout, The Boys, Invincible, and the upcoming Tomb Raider series.

Highlander currently has no release date.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!