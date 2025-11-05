MCU Fans Are Convinced 1 of the Most Powerful Missing Avengers Is in Doomsday After New Tease

There are still many Marvel Cinematic Universe actors who haven’t been confirmed to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday, but one might have just teased the return of one of the franchise’s most powerful superheroes. Marvel Studios announced the first 27 actors cast in Avengers: Doomsday back in March, including members of the Avengers, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and more, all coming together to fight Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. This caused some confusion, however, as some of the MCU’s biggest characters weren’t included in this announcement, but there has been speculation that many more will be involved.

This includes Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel, who made her MCU debut back in Captain Marvel in 2019, and has since made appearances in Avengers: Endgame, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Ms. Marvel, and The Marvels in 2023. A new image shared by Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson on her Instagram Story (via @MCUFilmNews) urges viewers to “Ignore the wig!!” The wig in question is clearly lengthy and blonde, leading many to suspect that Larson will be reprising the role of Carol Danvers in Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to be undergoing additional filming soon.

What Role Could Captain Marvel Have In Avengers: Doomsday?

Despite receiving a great deal of undue criticism from a vocal minority, Captain Marvel is one of the most important, powerful, and game-changing characters existing in the MCU right now. It would be a huge shame if she wasn’t involved with Avengers: Doomsday, especially since she not only has an intimate knowledge of the MCU’s cosmos — which will play a role in the Russo brothers’ upcoming sequel — but also because she is now residing on Earth. Danvers could easily be recruited into Sam Wilson’s new Avengers team, perhaps even becoming a leader among them.

Danvers’ most recent adventure in The Marvels directly contributed to the development of the Multiverse Saga, and this could be paid off in Avengers: Doomsday. After Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) collected both Quantum Bands, she accidentally tore a hole in the fabric of reality which Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) managed to seal, but this trapped her on the other side. Rambeau was met by X-Men members Beast (Kelsey Grammer) and Binary (Lashana Lynch), perfectly setting up the appearance of the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday, but only if Rambeau returns — and her Aunt Carol shouldn’t be far behind.

Captain Marvel’s almost-unmatched level of power, given to her after she absorbed the energy of the Space Stone from Mar-Vell’s (Annette Bening) light-speed engine, means Danvers may be powerful enough to go toe-to-toe with Doctor Doom. Doom is expected to scour the multiverse in Avengers: Doomsday in hopes of stopping incursions by destroying other worlds and variants, but he’ll come under opposition by many of the MCU’s heroes. Danvers held her own against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Endgame, so would also be an invaluable asset in the fight against Doom in Doomsday, so we really hope she returns.

