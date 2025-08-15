Every Super Team Confirmed & Rumored for Avengers: Doomsday

The first couple of Avengers movies focus on one group of heroes. In The Avengers, Nick Fury brings together the most formidable characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to fend off Loki, who is looking to invade Earth with his Chitauri army. The situation isn’t all that different in Avengers: Age of Ultron, as the same core group is back and meets a couple of new friends along the way, including Vision, Pietro Maximoff, and Wanda Maximoff. However, after Captain America: Civil War, most of the Avengers are no longer on speaking terms, which complicates matters in Avengers: Infinity War. The solution is to break everyone into teams that attack Thanos on multiple fronts.

Choosing not to unite proves to be a mistake for the MCU’s heroes, but it doesn’t seem like anyone has learned their lesson. In Avengers: Doomsday, several groups will face Doctor Doom, and not all of them are on the best of terms. Here’s every confirmed and rumored super team for Doomsday.

1) Confirmed: The New Avengers

Earth-616’s first line of defense in Doomsday will be the newly formed New Avengers. At the end of Thunderbolts*, the titular team gets put into the spotlight by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and despite being ill-prepared for the moment, everyone appears to be doing a bang-up job. The only real issue they have is that they’re beefing with another group that also claims to be comprised of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

2) Confirmed: Sam Wilson’s Avengers

The fight against the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World makes Sam Wilson realize that it’s time to put the Avengers back together. His first recruit is Joaquin Torres, but before he can reach out to the likes of Shuri, Ant-Man, and Shang-Chi, the New Avengers steal his thunder. Losing out on the Avengers name isn’t sitting right with Sam, so he’s taking his former buddy Bucky Barnes to court. Their relationship is likely to get worse before it gets better in Doomsday.

3) Confirmed: The Fantastic Four

Marvel’s First Family is sure to bring some perspective to Doomsday when they arrive on Earth-616 looking for help. The end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps implies that Doctor Doom has Franklin Richards, which forces the team to travel to another dimension because its members are the only heroes in their own. Reed Richards and Sue Storm won’t stop until they have their son back and Doom is out of the picture.

4) Confirmed: The X-Men

The biggest wild card in Doomsday is the X-Men, played by members of Fox’s original cast. It remains to be seen what kind of role the mutants will play, as they’re no longer in their primes. However, no matter how much fighting they do, it feels unlikely that they’ll be around for the entirety of the movie, as the focus will be on the Avengers and Fantastic Four. Doom could make quick work of the X-Men to prove that he means business.

5) Rumored: Loki’s Team

While that already seems like too many mouths to feed, rumor has it that Doomsday will feature a couple of other notable groups. According to Cosmic Circus, Loki will have his own team. Of course, the God of Mischief is sitting on the throne at the End of Time at the moment, holding the multiverse together, but he can’t stay off his feet forever if Doom is looking to destroy his hard work. Loki could use members of the Time Variance Authority and maybe even his brother, Thor, to fight back.

6) Rumored: Doctor Doom’s Team

While Doom is powerful on his own, he’s going to have a tough time facing all these MCU teams alone. Well, his solution may be to bring together a group of remarkable villains. Cosmic Circus reports that Doom will also have a team in Doomsday, and while the outlet doesn’t have any information about his recruits, it’s fair to assume he will reach out to some familiar faces, including a Steve Rogers variant.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

Which team do you think will have the biggest impact in Avengers: Doomsday? Is there another Marvel group you want to see in the movie? We love responding to our readers, so share your opinion in the comments below.