She-Hulk Actor Addresses Season 2 Potential (& Pitches the Perfect Spinoff)

Marvel Studios premiered She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in August 2022 to mixed reactions among critics and fans. It’s now been nearly three years, and the studio has yet to confirm whether a second season of the Tatiana Maslany-led series will ever happen. Now, during an appearance at Entertainment Weekly‘s San Diego Comic-Con suite, Patty Guggenheim commented on the show’s future and even went on to pitch a spinoff series starring her character, the fan-favorite Madisynn. “I don’t think I would be the one to know when they make that call. I think I’ll be the last to know. That’s how it goes.”

With Marvel Studios refocusing on quality over quantity, it remains unclear what this means for previously established shows. Still, while She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may not return for a second season, Patty Guggenheim has the perfect idea for a spinoff: Madisynn & Wong. “The best part is the relationship with Wong. Seeing them go through the dimensions across the multiverse, getting into trouble, and getting him to have more fun when they have these adventures, and then coming back to home base at Kamar-Taj and watching shows. And then it might get a little evil in there, too.”

Could Madisynn Return Without She-Hulk?

Madisynn was quickly dubbed a fan-favorite in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and watching the character form a bond with Wong was something fans seemed to enjoy thoroughly. Although there are currently no plans for the character to return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she nearly returned for the critically acclaimed Agatha All Along. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer was a big fan of the character and had planned on bringing her in as part of the coven early on in the series. That plan ultimately failed, though, when Schaeffer couldn’t make Madisynn’s inclusion make narrative sense in the story.

Patty Guggenheim’s Madisynn has become so popular among fans that Marvel Comics has even made her an official comics character, with the character debuting in What If… Venom? #3 from Jeremy Holt, Manuel Garcia, and Cece De La Cruz. While fans are hopeful to see Madisynn return on the small screen — or big screen, for that matter — it remains to be seen how Marvel Studios decides to use Madisynn going forward. Still, Guggenheim isn’t shying away from noting characters she’d love to work with on screen, telling EW she would love to team up with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda/Scarlet Witch, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America.

Developed by Jessica Gao for the small screen, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Steve Coulter as Holden Holliway, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Josh Segarra as Augustus ‘Pug’ Pugliese, Tim Roth as Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk. The series received mixed reviews from critics and fans and was unfortunately the victim of review bombing. Still, it managed to earn a “Fresh” rating of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming exclusively on Disney+. As of now, Marvel Studios has not yet announced a second season of the series.