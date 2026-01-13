This Record-Breaking Movie With 97% on RT Is the Only Thing Making Up for a Giant Star Wars Snub

Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm and started releasing new Star Wars movies and TV shows, the franchise has experienced its fair share of ups and downs. One of its greatest triumphs is Star Wars: Andor, the riveting drama series that transcended its status as a Star Wars prequel show to become one of the finest television series this decade. Under the leadership of showrunner Tony Gilroy, Andor thoroughly impressed die-hard fans and casual viewers alike with its timely, emotional storytelling, intense action sequences, strong performances, and massive sense of scope. In many ways, Andor took what many believe is Disney’s best Star Wars movie (Rogue One) and improved upon it by adding untold amounts of richness and depth.

Over its two-season run, Andor received near-unanimous critical acclaim and a plethora of accolades (including nominations for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys), but there’s one area where several fans believe its been unfairly snubbed. Despite featuring standout work from the likes of Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, and more, Andor‘s main cast was shut out of the acting races at the Emmys. The only two Andor actors to receive love at the Emmys were Forest Whitaker (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series) and Alan Tudyk (Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance). Fortunately, one of 2025’s best films is making up for one of these egregious snubs.

Stellan Skarsgård Is a Best Supporting Actor Favorite for Sentimental Value

2025 was a big year for Stellan Skarsgård. Not only did he have Andor Season 2 (reprising the now-iconic role of Luthen Rael), he also starred in director Joachim Trier’s drama Sentimental Value. In the film, Skarsgård plays Gustav Borg, a famous film director who attempts to cast his daughter in his latest project. Much like Andor, Sentimental Value proved to be a critical darling, earning a sterling 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It even made history by receiving the longest standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival since 2006, highlighting how strongly it has resonated with viewers.

Another parallel between Andor and Sentimental Value is that Skarsgård has earned heaps of praise for his affecting performance. The main difference is that this time, he’s finding himself in the thick of awards races. This past weekend, Skarsgård won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, his first Golden Globes win for his work in film. Skarsgård previously received the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for his performance in Chernobyl. One can make the argument that he should have been in the running for both the film and TV supporting actor awards this year.

This isn’t to take anything away from this year’s crop of Best Supporting Male Actor on Television nominees or winner Owen Cooper, but Skarsgård’s work on Andor was certainly deserving of more accolades. Luthen quickly became one of the most fascinating characters in Star Wars lore, a figure who was instrumental in helping build the Rebel Alliance and also wasn’t afraid to push the envelope to get what he wanted. Luthen’s personal relationships with characters like Cassian Andor and Kleya Marki also added depth to make the character more well-rounded. Skarsgård commanded the audience’s attention every time he was on screen with his powerful presence, and he was responsible for some of the most emotional moments of the series. It’s great that Diego Luna got Golden Globe nominations for both Andor seasons, but his co-star should have been there with him.

While it’s frustrating for Star Wars fans that Skarsgård didn’t receive nominations for Andor, they can take solace in knowing the actor is earning much-deserved recognition for his performance in Sentimental Value. In addition to the Golden Globe, Skarsgård won Best Supporting Performance from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. He’s in the running for an Oscar nomination, and if he finds himself in that field, he could be taking that trophy home as well. Best Supporting Actor is as stacked a category as ever this year, but Skarsgård has amassed an incredible body of work throughout his career and is highly respected in the industry. Though he missed out on an Actors Awards nomination, Oscar voters could feel as if it’s the veteran’s time.

